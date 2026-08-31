Pub is The Hub secures Government funding to help more pubs diversify local services

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Charity Pub is The Hub is set to expand its support for licensees looking to diversify their offering, after securing renewed access to Government funding.

Grants will be available to pubs in rural, remote or deprived areas that meet the relevant criteria and are looking to introduce additional services or activities for their local communities.

The organisation, which has spent over two decades helping pubs broaden their role at the heart of village and community life, said it hoped the funding would allow it to reach and advise a greater number of licensees across the country.

According to Pub is The Hub, publicans who have already diversified their businesses have reported a range of significant benefits, both commercially and within their communities.

The charity said the introduction of a new community service or activity tends to generate positive PR and word of mouth for a pub, helping it appeal to a growing number of consumers who actively want to support businesses with a strong social conscience.

Pub is The Hub said its in-house media team offers publicans dedicated PR support around the launch of new services, helping raise the profile of their pub in local, regional and trade press.

The charity noted that adding new dimensions to a pub’s offering can make roles more appealing to prospective employees, while also helping to motivate and retain existing team members.

Diversifying into services that support the local community, Pub is The Hub said, gives pubs a purpose beyond profit – something it described as rewarding for both licensees and their staff.

New services and activities, along with support for local suppliers, can also help pubs build broader relationships with people and organisations in their area, according to the charity, with many new projects also benefiting local traders.

Pub is The Hub added that licensees have reported a “halo effect” after diversifying, with new projects often leading to further involvement in community events and initiatives.

Pub businesses interested in diversifying their services or activities are being encouraged to get in touch with Pub is The Hub directly, or to complete the charity’s Expression of Interest form, available via its website.