Lunar Pub Company Opens Third Site

Following the success of The Hunter’s Moon in South Kensington and Ganymede in Belgravia, boutique hospitality group Lunar Pub Company – co-founded by Owner Director Hubert Beatson-Hird and Owner Chef Director Oliver Marlowe – is set to open its third site this spring – The Apollo Arms in Clapham.

Located at 13-19 Old Town, the 2,000 square foot site has been designed by Novo Design and will accommodate up to 100 covers inside, with an additional 70 outside in the al fresco garden terrace.

Split into a number of distinct sections – including a dining room, bar, snug, and games room with TV screens – the interiors will feature a neutral colour palette of earthy browns, deep greens and warm beige tones with antique furniture finds, vintage-style pendant lighting, marble top tables, and large statement mirrors.

Trading seven days a week, the new pub and dining room, like its sister pubs, will offer an extensive range of wines, beers and spirits alongside contemporary cocktails.

The menus will put the spotlight on modern British food using the highest quality ingredients, sourced locally where possible. Owner Chef Director Oliver Marlowe and Head Chef David Halewood (formerly The Coach, Clerkenwell) will work closely together on the daily-changing lunch and dinner menus, bar snacks, brunch and Sunday lunch menus. Typical dishes might include tuna sashimi with whipped avocado; Fowley mussels with ‘nduja and cider sauce, leeks, fennel and Morteau sausage; braised featherblade with truffle mayo and triple cooked truffle and parmesan chips; and a classic baked Alaska.

Owner Director, Hubert Beatson-Hird said:

“The Apollo Arms is our most ambitious site to date, and I’m incredibly proud that we’re in a position to grow despite the challenges the industry continues to face. Clapham is such a buzzy neighbourhood and I’m confident our blend of accessible, yet elevated hospitality, regular events and inviting interiors will go down a treat in the area.”

Owner Chef Director, Oliver Marlowe said:

“Our ethos is to offer high quality modern yet accessible gastropub dishes in our venues and The Apollo Arms will be no exception. Whilst our signature dishes will be present, we are developing exciting new daily-changing dishes, an innovative brunch menu and some seasonal summer specials for the garden.”