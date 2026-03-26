Stonegate Pours Over 100,000 Pints of Guinness as St Patrick’s Day Boosts Pub Trade

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St Patrick’s Day celebrations saw Stonegate pour over 100,000 pints of Guinness across its Managed estate and Craft Union, as the iconic stout proved the clear drink of choice for guests marking the occasion across the UK.

Compared to a typical Tuesday, sales were up 96.6% across the managed estate, and 71% in Craft Union, highlighting the strength of the event in driving footfall and spend.

Baby Guinness was another guest favourite with more than 10,600 additional shots poured compared to an average day, as guests fully embraced the celebratory spirit. Other popular choices included Smirnoff Red Bull, Birra Moretti and Amstel.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said: “St Patrick’s Day continues to be a big occasion for our pubs, and it’s fantastic to see so many people coming together to celebrate. The performance across the business is a brilliant reflection of the atmosphere our teams created, who excel at delivering those high energy occasions and I would like to thank them for making the celebrations so memorable for our guests right across the country”.