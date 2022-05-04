 National KP Day – Let’s Get Tweeting for Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

Is your kitchen porter amazing? June 22 is National KP Day and once again Winterhalter is celebrating by raising funds for Hospitality Action. For every picture of a KP that’s posted on Twitter or Instagram on the day, the company will donate £2.50 to the charity, up to a maximum of £500.

“KP Day is about having fun while raising the profile of hardworking KPs across the UK,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “In past years we’ve had some great pics that have raised a smile and in turn they’ve raised much needed cash for Hospitality Action.”

Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, says his team is “hugely” grateful to be chosen as the nominated charity for National KP Day. “Thanks to supporters like our friends at Winterhalter, we’re able to transform the lives of many hospitality people who have fallen on hard times.”

Hospitality Action provides vital support for people who work, or have worked, in the UK’s hospitality industry and who find themselves in crisis. They provide emergency grants for those in need, support for retired workers and education for catering students at the start of their career.

Everyone in the foodservice industry can join the KP Day fun, from hotels to schools to pubs to restaurants – anywhere where there’s a KP! To take part, simply share a picture of your kitchen porters on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #kpday. As well as adding to the Hospitality Action funds, each photo of a kitchen porter will also be uploaded to the KP gallery at KPoftheYear.com.

For more information on Hospitality Action visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk

Winterhalter is also currently searching for the KP of the Year 2022. To find out more and nominate your KP, visit www.kpoftheyear.com