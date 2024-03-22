National Paella Day: The Top 10 Paella Spots in the UK and Ireland

Share Tweet Share Email

The national food of Spain, and one of the most recognisable dishes in the world will be celebrated next week as we approach Paella Day on the 27th of March.

Online gambling company Betway have carried out research in order to reveal the 10 best paella spots in the UK based on Google Review and Tripadvisor data.

The research looked at over 40 of the highest rated paella spots across major cities the UK and Ireland, who were then ranked in an index based on their Average Google Review Rating and the percentage of their Tripadvisor reviews that are 5 and 4 stars. The top 10 spots based on this ranking are as follows:

Rank Name Location Average Google Review Rating / 5 Total Tripadvisor Reviews % 5* TA Ratings % 4* TA Ratings Index Score / 100 1 El Rincon Bristol 4.8 34 52.94 23.53 64.40 2 tapas3 Edinburgh 4.7 325 90.46 4.00 62.64 3 Salt House Tapas Liverpool 4.6 2843 61.98 24.20 62.45 4 Malaga Tapas Glasgow 4.6 890 76.07 15.51 61.89 5 ViDa by Lorentes Nottingham 4.7 214 85.98 5.14 61.07 6 La Finca Eivissa Liverpool 4.6 621 88.08 6.12 59.28 7 Rico Libre Birmingham 4.5 1504 81.58 13.03 58.50 8 La Casa Dalry Edinburgh 4.6 352 70.74 15.06 58.07 9 La Sal Edinburgh 4.7 461 63.99 14.97 57.91 10 Café Andaluz Glasgow 4.5 1911 54.58 26.74 56.40

The research ranks El Rincon in Bristol as the number one paella spot in the UK and Ireland with an index score of 64.40 out of 100 and the only spot that was analysed with a Google Review rating of 4.8.

Edinburgh lands three places in the top 10 with tapas3, La Casa Dalry and La Sal all featuring with index scores of over 57 out of 100. When it comes to Ireland, although none of the analysed spots feature in the top 10, the research revealed that Las Tapas de Lola in Dublin is the number one place for paella in Ireland with an index score of 56.34 out of 100.

For further details of national pilot they visit https://blog.betway.com/casino/top-paella-spots-in-the-uk-for-national-paella-day/