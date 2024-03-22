Bidfresh Reveals Latest Trends Expected to Dominate 2024 Out of Home Market

Share Tweet Share Email

Campbell Brothers, Direct Seafood and Oliver Kay joined forces to release its latest Fresh Trends Report to ‘support and inspire’ their wide-ranging customer base.

Despite multiple challenges presented by the current trading environment, operators, caterers and chefs have continued to overcome them by utilising fresh produce to create inspired dishes for their menus.

The Juice Fresh Trends Report 2024 showcases how the sector can use top quality fresh ingredients that are reasonably priced and tie in with consumers’ dining expectations. Research shows that despite the UK slipping into recession, consumers still want to treat themselves and have high expectations when eating out.

Combining the expertise of greengrocers, fishmongers and butchers, as well as working alongside chefs, managers and menu planners, The Juice Fresh Trends Report 2024 helps operators identify opportunities for growth, whilst keeping consumers engaged and excited. The key trends include: authenticity; provenance on a plate; mind, mood and body and value for money.

Jodie Gamson, senior marketing manager for Bidfresh, commented: “I’m pleased to see that despite unfavourable financial circumstances, consumers still see eating out as an integral part of their life, along with supporting British farmers by favouring local produce, and remaining mindful about the impact the foods they eat have on their physical and mental wellbeing.

“It has been a challenging few years for our British farmers and growers, so to see consumers take a top interest in supporting them is reassuring as we continue through 2024. The trends will challenge chefs to showcase their culinary knowledge and skillset whilst also considering how to adapt to consumers who are making more mindful eating decisions.”

The report includes information on star products, recipe inspiration and insight into current consumer behaviours as well as menu trends within the world of fresh.