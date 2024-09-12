The Licensed Trade Charity Crowns Second LTC Heart Of Hospitality Champion

Share Post Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) has announced the second winner of its LTC Heart of Hospitality award, crowning Tyler Spink, of Eagle Tavern in Witney, this month’s champion.

The LTC Heart of Hospitality award recognises people working in licensed hospitality who always go that extra mile to support their team, customers and community. It has a long-term goal of raising awareness of the challenges faced by hospitality professionals and recognising it as a supportive industry. Through the award, the charity’s aim is to celebrate the individuals who make the industry so special, and spotlight how it’s the people behind the bar that make the venue shine.

This month’s LTC Heart of Hospitality winner, Tyler, was nominated by Hook Norton Brewery for his tireless effort in creating a positive work environment that prioritises staff training and development.

Tyler took over running the Eagle Tavern in Witney, part of Hook Norton Brewery, with his father Paul and brother Zak five years ago. Since taking on the Eagle Tavern, Tyler has gone above and beyond to make the pub a lively local favourite. Key to the great atmosphere of the pub is the positive working environment that Tyler has nurtured.

Chris Welham, chief executive officer at the LTC, said:

“We’re proud of the LTC Heart of Hospitality campaign as we continue to recognise the individuals that work hard behind the scenes to make pubs special. With the challenges facing hospitality venues, we feel that it is vital to acknowledge the brilliant efforts of the people who are doing all they can to make hospitality an even better place to work.

“We’d like to congratulate Tyler on his achievements at the Eagle Tavern, his efforts in making the venue a great place to work and to make his pub a hub for the whole community are an incredible example for the whole sector.

“Through this campaign, we want to shout about the amazing efforts of those working in the sector, to bring joy and inspiration to fellow colleagues. If you know of, or work with someone who consistently goes that extra mile to improve the lives of others, please do nominate them to be a LTC Heart of Hospitality champion – we cannot wait to hear their story.”