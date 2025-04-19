Take A Look Inside Grimsby Pub Following Almost £315,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Valiant on Wingate Road in Grimsby reopened last week on Thursday 10th April following a transformational investment of nearly £315,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Mandy Barber, Operator of The Valiant, said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be at the helm of The Valiant and to have played a part in this fantastic investment that I’m confident will help me and the team unlock its full potential as a true community pub.”

Inside, The Valiant has been completely transformed with brand new furniture, flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout to breathe a fresh lease of life into the pub and elevate the overall look and feel. It also received a fully refurbished back bar and function room – available for private hire upon request – that can accommodate up to 100 guests. In addition, The Valiant boasts four virtual dart boards, one pool table and several flat screen televisions, complete with Sky and TNT Sports, to ensure residents can enjoy live sports from the comfort of the pub.

Outside, the pub features brand new lighting and signage to greet visitors as well as a revamped terrace featuring new circular benches that will seat up to 60 people. Additionally, the front of The Valient hosts a small, all-weather covered area for customers to use throughout the year.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub hosted a complimentary prosecco reception and a live performance from a local artist, Shane, followed by a jam packed weekend of entertainment including disco, karaoke and more live music.

The Valiant offers a wide range of drinks promotions, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Mandy added: “Reopening night was great and it was a joy to show off the pub’s new look and welcome our wonderful customers back through The Valiant’s doors. I’d like to take this opportunity thank my amazing team for all their hard work since reopening, my partner Darren, everyone at Proper Pubs and of course the fantastic community for their incredible support throughout this journey and helping me to bring the vision to life.”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, the pub will continue to run its popular live music evenings every Friday and in addition, Mandy is also keen to support all aspects of local life will start by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed in The Valiant.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have Mandy at the helm of The Valiant! Her deep rooted connection to the pub, combined with her passion for the local community makes her the perfect person to create a thriving social hub that will sit at the heart of Grimsby for many years to come.

On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, we wish Mandy and the team the very best of luck for the future – I’m really looking forward to seeing all that she will achieve!”