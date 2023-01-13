Over a Quarter of Uk Adults Find Pub Visits Tough When Not Drinking Alcohol, Despite 1 in 5 Opting for Non-Alcoholic Beers as Drink of Choice

Share Tweet Share Email

– Data reveals 1 in 8 people (13%) more likely to go to social event when not drinking alcohol if non-alcoholic alternatives are available, whilst 21% would opt for non-alcoholic beers

– 19% of 25–44-year-olds report that they will be cutting back on their alcohol consumption for January, according to new research from Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

– Non-alcohol beer comes in second behind mocktails as the top alcohol alternative people would choose at a social gathering

11 January 2022, London: New research from Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I reveals that over 1 in 4 UK adults (27%) find pubs, clubs and bar visits tough when not drinking alcohol, with almost 1 in 2 adults (49%) who plan to drink less in January cutting out alcohol for at least part of the month[1].

The stats present a fresh blow to the hospitality sector as it continues to grapple economic headwinds, coupled with the impacts of Dry January. But, 13% of UK adults say they’re more likely to go to a social event while not drinking alcohol if there are non-alcoholic alternatives available besides soft drinks. 21% of UK adults also said that they would drink non-alcoholic beer as an alcohol alternative at a social gathering where other people are drinking alcohol. Overall, non-alc beer comes in second behind mocktails (34%) as the top alcohol alternative people would choose at a social gathering.

Against this backdrop, Budweiser Brewing Group is excited to see continued volume and market share growth in the no and low alcohol beverage (NABLAB) category, as Corona Cero became the 5th biggest NABLAB brand in volume last quarter[2]. The brewer has made significant progress to lead the category with its portfolio of no-and-low alcohol beer, including Stella Artois Alcohol-Free, Budweiser Zero, Beck’s Blue, Leffe 0.0 and Corona Cero.

The brewer continues to look at trends in the market so it can cater to a spectrum of consumer preferences. Making sure the category is inclusive with a range of no to low options is critical to help consumers balance alcohol and non-alcohol choices. Corona Cero has exciting activations coming up to encourage groups of friends to enjoy non-alcoholic Corona Cero while socializing together – in the same way they’d enjoy alcoholic Corona Extra while socializing together.

Marie Fukuura, Future Growth Brands Director at Budweiser Brewing Group said:

“There is a clear interest in no-and-low alternatives, and as the category continues to grow, we are seeing more and more beer-drinkers look to moderate their alcohol consumption without giving up beer entirely. As the world’s leading brewer, we are proud to bring people together over their favourite beers and want them to enjoy non-alcohol versions in a similar way – for a future with more cheers.”