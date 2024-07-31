Owners Ordered to Restore 300 Year Old London Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Image Credit: Ewan Munro, China Hall, Surrey Quays, SE16 via Flcikr (https://www.flickr.com/photos/55935853@N00/2843480271)

A historic London pub which had fallen into a state of disrepair by developers will be brought back to its former glory following a lengthy legal battle.

The upper floors of The China Hall in Rotherhithe were set to be converted into flats in 2021 on strict instruction from Southwark Council that the street level be kept as a pub.

In January 2022, works had begun to convert the ground floor of Rotherhithe pub The China Hall into two flats before planning permission was obtained.

However, when enforcement officers visited the South London premises the following year they found the ground floor was being converted into housing, despite not having planning permission to do so, the bar had been removed, beer lines were cut, and fixtures, fittings and carpets had been stripped away.

The council issued a planning enforcement notice, which was appealed by the owners.

In July, a public inquiry to determine the fate of The China Hall pub found in favour of Southwark Council, meaning the owners must return it to being a public house.

Councillor Helen Dennis, who is a cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development at Southwark Council, said:

“This is a huge win for our planning enforcement team and local residents who worked together to save The China Hall as a functioning pub

“Pubs are specifically protected by planning policy and for good reason. I’m thrilled that such an important piece of Rotherhithe’s history and community has been protected. It serves as a warning that it is never acceptable for works for go ahead before a planning application has been approved.”

Andy Large, chair of south east London CAMRA, says he is delighted with the result.

“I am extremely grateful to the team at Southwark Council for their dedication and diligence in the defence of The China Hall over a prolonged period of time,” he adds. “I hope it serves as an inspiration to other local planning authorities to defend against unauthorised development that results in the loss of valued community facilities. Thank you very much.”