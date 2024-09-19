Pint Ban Proposals Rejected By Drinkers And Publicans

Share Post Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is urging the Government to set aside research scapegoating pint measures and pubs, and instead focus on offering proper support for pubs and brewers at the upcoming Budget.

New research, which many publicans refused to participate in, has suggested that banning pint measures and replacing them with two-thirds measures would reduce beer consumption.

Instead, CAMRA is calling for Government to introduce a 20% difference between the tax paid on pints in pubs compared to supermarket alcohol to help encourage pubgoing. The campaign group has also asked the Government to stick by their manifesto commitment to reform the unfair Business Rates system in England, and to put money back in consumers’ pockets with a VAT cut for pubs and social clubs.

CAMRA supports a range of measures being available to the customer in pubs, social clubs and taprooms. This reflects the varied offering at the bar, from a third pint of strong and hefty imperial stout to a whole pint of refreshing and sessionable golden ale, consumer choice is an important part of the overall pub experience.

Commenting on the research published in PLOS Medicine journal, CAMRA Vice-Chair, Ash Corbett-Collins said: “Many beer drinkers and pub goers will find it ironic that this study has been released in the same year as the 200th anniversary of the Weights & Measures Act 1824, which defined a pint in law for the first time.

“The difficulty this study faced in even finding pubs to take part shows that the pint is still an in-demand measure for consumers at the bar. With less than 1% of venues approached for the study agreeing to trial the smaller measure, and none of the 12 pubs who did take part choosing to keep the change, the verdict from publicans is clear.

“While it’s important to highlight the health benefits of moderate drinking, pubs should not be the target of punitive measures that scapegoat them as the issue, when the regulated, community setting of a pub is the home of responsible drinking.

“We hope that the Chancellor will be focussed on positive reforms for the beer and pub sector in the upcoming Budget, including reducing draught beer duty and overhauling the business rates system.”