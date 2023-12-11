Proper Pubs Celebrates Landmark Milestone As 200th Pub Opens

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community-wet led operator division of Admiral Taverns, has opened its doors on their 200th pub this Christmas!

The Chrystal Bell, in Gallowgate, Glasgow is one of its newest openings, that officially opened its doors on Friday 1st December, following a £220,000 investment, just in time for the busy festive season.

Mark Brooke, Director – Proper Pubs, commented:

“This poignant milestone marks a very proud moment for our team. We have experienced continuous growth in 2023, which is testament to the hard work from everyone, including all our dedicated operators. We truly have the best people in our pubs who are always finding new ways to support their communities.

“The magic of Proper Pubs is that we are community obsessed! The team are constantly raising money for local charities and organising amazing events. This isn’t only one of our core values, but is central in all our plans, and underpins our ambition to be the number one community pub operator in the UK.”

Proper Pubs’ latest opening in Gallowgate is a great example of the Group’s vision, with the pub having undergone a complete interior and exterior transformation. At the helm of the pub is community hero and passionate operator, Angi McKean who has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry. She has already started to collect food for a local food bank and donations to install a defibrillator. The pub will also host regular entertainment, including Karaoke and DJ nights.

Across its estate, Proper Pubs is continually supporting local communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives. In the run up to Christmas, operators across its 200 pubs will be collecting Christmas selection boxes to donate to local charities. The Group has also been recognised for their defibrillator campaign and is a finalist in the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator Awards 2024, for defibrillator fundraising, saving nine lives within their communities.

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive of Admiral Taverns, commented:

“Reaching our 200th pub across our Proper Pubs division marks a fantastic milestone for Admiral Taverns and I would like to extend a huge thank you to the entire team. We strongly believe in creating long-term sustainable pubs that sit at the heart of their communities and support all aspects of local life.

“We want to ensure that every pub can thrive and make a positive difference within its community, which is why an active investment programme forms a core part of our strategy and are delighted to have invested over £10 million into Proper Pubs in 2023, with further investment planned in 2024.”