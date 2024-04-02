Greene King Pub Partners Licensees Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has celebrated the 40th anniversary of one of its Partners.

Barry and Jane Waterman have run The White Horse in Beyton, Suffolk, since 1984 making them a staple of the community in the village for four decades.

The pair have actually operated pubs in partnership with Greene King for 47 years, having started out in their first pub in Cambridge in 1977.

It makes them one of – if not the longest serving – tenants still operating pubs in partnership with Greene King to this day.

Recognised within the industry for their adaptability, which has seen them remain a successful pub business over the last 40 years, Barry and Jane are known for their Real Ale expertise. This has seen them win awards from CAMRA. They remain to this day the longest serving publicans in the West Suffolk and Borders branch of CAMRA.

A village pub to its core providing great food, drink and accommodation, The White Horse prides itself as a dog friendly, family friendly and community first local.

One of The White Horse’s most unique features is a 60ft well, which starts at the bar and goes to an underground stream. It is thought the stream was the water source for a brewery that was on site at the pub in the 17th Century, showcasing the pubs heritage.

In recognition of Barry and Jane’s 40 years at The White Horse, Greene King Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson alongside Operations Director Phil Arnold and Business Development Manager Sam Wortley presented them with a specially made plaque to display at the pub.



Barry and Jane Waterman, operators of The White Horse in Beyton, said:

“We are so flattered to receive this plaque in recognition of our 40 years at The White Horse!

“Serving the local community has always been at the very core of how we run our businesses, and adapting to the needs of the community over the last 40 years has been key to our success.

“We’d like to thank all our customers and staff over the years – along with Greene King – for all their support.



Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“It is an absolute privilege to recognise Barry and Jane. 40 years of running The White Horse and 48 years of running pubs in partnership with Greene King it outstanding! I am proud to call them our partners and look forward to many more years of success together – serving the people of Beyton.”