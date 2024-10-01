Top 10 Shortlist For Tenth KP Of The Year Competition Revealed

Share Post Share Email

The industry leading and celebrated competition Kitchen Porter of the Year, created by Winterhalter over a decade ago, has announced the top 10 shortlist for its 2024 edition, the tenth to be held.

“We’re actually in our eleventh year, having had one year off for Covid,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “Who would have thought a boozy conversation in the back of a taxi with marketing would have produced such a worthwhile competition?”

It’s not just the competition’s recognition that has grown, the number of entries and their standard has risen each year, making the judging process particularly challenging.

“It was tight. Even to get into the top 10 – there was half a point between four entries,” says Stephen. “Through the top 10 into the top 3, it was very narrow. Anyone in the top 10 could have been a worthy winner.”

The judging panel this year consisted of Paul Mattocks, executive chef of Victory Services Club; Matthew Marshall, executive chef, RAC club; Dominic Teague, executive chef of One Aldwych; Simon Young, founder of Simon Young Culinary Solutions, along with Stephen Kinkead. Clare Nicholls, products and supplies reporter for The Caterer, was this year’s chair. Describing the process, she says:

“There were some small disagreements along the way but nothing too serious. I think all the judges were on the same page and the final list of the top 10 was pretty much a unanimous verdict and all were worthy of being recognised.”

Those submitting their kitchen porter for consideration had to fill out an entry form, answering carefully curated questions that have been refined as the competition has grown. The sheer volume of entries and the lengthy, detailed answers they contained demonstrates not only how important kitchen porters are to any catering operation, but how their role is valued nationwide.

“I think it’s super important to realise that KPs are the engine of what we do,” says returning judge Matthew Marshall. “We can’t do without them!”

This was the first time judging for One Aldwych’s executive chef Dominic Teague.

“I was amazed by the number of entries and the variety of different outlets throughout the industry,” he says. “The thing that stood out was that each of these individuals had an absolute passion for their job – and that was also really clear from the nominators and it was wonderful to see.”

The winner of the KP of the Year 2024 will be announced in the coming weeks. Their prize includes the KP of the Year trophy and £1000 in vouchers. Their employer will also receive a piece of Winterhalter kit worth up to £10,000.

Every entry will receive a KP of the Year bespoke Oliver Hardy apron from Winterhalter UK. The two runners up will receive hospitality-related vouchers, too.