Restaurant Groups’ Delivery And Takeaway Sales Return To Year-On-Year Growth In June

Delivery and takeaway sales at Britain’s leading managed restaurant groups in June were 4% ahead of the same month in 2022, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker shows.

It is the first year-on-year growth in the Tracker since late 2021, following 18 consecutive negative months in the wake of the post-COVID reopening of restaurants.

Delivery and takeaway / click and collect sales were up by 2% and 7% respectively in June. However, growth in the delivery channel was driven by increased menu prices, with order volumes falling 8% year-on-year. With inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index standing at nearly 8%, combined sales were down on June 2022 in real terms.

The Hospitality at Home Tracker shows deliveries and takeaways accounted for 14% of managed restaurant groups’ total sales last month—substantially down from the figure of 24% in June 2022. Food took a 90% share of at-home sales while drinks had a 10% split—a slight increase from 8% last year.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “After a surge in delivery and takeaway sales during COVID and a steady decline after the end of lockdowns, the balance of eating-out and ordering-in is finally settling down. Steady growth of in-restaurant sales has been positive for managed groups, but the return to year-on-year increases in delivery and takeaway channels is now welcome too. However, the ongoing drop in order volumes is a sign that consumers are keeping a close eye on their spending, and real-terms growth is likely to remain challenging until household bills ease.”

The CGA Hospitality at Home Tracker is the leading source of data and insight for the delivery and takeaway market. It provides monthly reports on the value and volume of sales, with year-on-year comparisons and splits between food and drink revenue. It offers a benchmark by which brands can measure their performance, and participants receive detailed data in return for their contributions.