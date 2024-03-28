International Summit To Focus On Responsibility Of Hospitality To Communities, Destinations And The Natural Environment

Share Tweet Share Email

The first Regenerative Hospitality Summit, to be hosted jointly by the Oxford Cultural Collective and Ulster University, will be held in Transylvania, Romania, from 5th to 8th May 2024.

An international gathering of leading chefs, food and drink producers, tourism managers and academics, the Summit will focus on how the achievement of ‘regenerative impact’ can support cross sector collaboration, boost resilience and enhance business performance.

Numerous expert contributors, including Chef Skye Gyngell of Heckfield Place, will consider the need for hospitality businesses to harmonise their activities with the communities, places and natural environments of which they are a part.

The premise of the event is that the hospitality and tourism sector’s established focus on sustainability, whilst laudable, is insufficient to tackle the immense climate, social and cultural challenges that are facing us all.

Organisers are urging hospitality and tourism professionals to attend, to share their unique experiences and perspectives, build alliances with delegates from elsewhere in the world and to consider the adoption of regenerative practice within their own organisations and locations.

Donald Sloan of the Oxford Cultural Collective commented: “The hospitality community is uniquely well-placed to lead systemic change to ensure the natural environment, people and places can flourish, in ways that are also good for business. Its position at the heart of our food system, influence over consumer behaviour, public reach through media engagement and role in defining the character of urban and rural locations, give it immense influence.”