£300,000 Refurbishment Makes a Splash for Riverside Pub

Britain’s oldest brewer, Shepherd Neame, has unveiled an impressive £300,000 transformation of its Guildford riverside pub, The Britannia.

The pub in an enviable spot on the banks of the River Wey has undergone three weeks of work to create a fresh and stylish new welcome for its customers, and reopened on Friday (January 30), in time for the Six Nations Championship kick-off.

The pub, known locally as ‘The Brit’, also has a new back bar, and its toilets have been fully refurbished. It has several large screens for guests to watch sporting events, and will also continue to run its popular live music events.

The works have also included installing a new kitchen, which will be serving a delicious selection of light bites, sharing platters and pub classics using locally sourced ingredients, as well as its speciality, ‘Pie Corner’ offering a selection of three or more flavours of fresh, handmade pies each day.

As part of Shepherd Neame’s commitment to sustainability, the pub has been given a full electrical upgrade to improve efficiency, and new energy-saving equipment has also been installed in the cellar.

Managing Director, Pubs, Jonathon Swaine, said:

“We’re very proud of the transformation which we have carried out at The Britannia. It has been providing friendly hospitality for years, and is in a great location, and we wanted to invest in its long-term future by giving it the look and facilities it deserved.”

“The team, led by General Manager Libby Britt, are excited to show off their new-look pub and we are confident that the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”