Retail And Hospitality Sectors To See £302.5m Boost From England’s First Match At Euro 2024

Retailers and hospitality venues across the UK will benefit from England’s first Group Stage match against Serbia at Euro 2024 on Sunday 16th June, as consumers are set to spend £302.5m, a new report reveals.

The Men’s UEFA Euro 2024 Spending Report by the UK’s most trusted savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk, predicts that 19.4m people will tune into the game whether at home or their local pub, bar, or restaurant, making it the most watched game of the group stages.

The late kickoff time of 8pm on a Sunday means British retailers will see a revenue boost from England’s first match, as 13.6m consumers are expected to watch the game from home. As the only weekend game of the group stages, food and drink retailers can expect sales to hit £129.2m.

Hospitality venues can expect to be busy as consumers expenditure is set to hit £69m. Pubs, bars and restaurants can anticipate welcoming 5.8m consumers into their establishments, predominately purchasing drinks (£43.4m) and food (£25.6m).

Throughout England’s three group stage matches, which ends on Tuesday 25th June, a total of £809.7m is forecast to be spent across retail and hospitality.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk commented:

“Although the late 8pm Sunday kick off will encourage many consumers to watch the match from home, as England’s only Group Stage game to take place on a weekend, there’s still set to be a generous boost in spending – the biggest out of all Group Stage games. With 5.8m people set to venture to their local pub, bar or restaurant, venues can expect to cash in on England’s first fixture.

“To make the most of the match, venues can entice and encourage consumers to spend more by offering promotions or discounts during the matches to maximise business profits.”