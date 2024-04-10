Robinsons Brewery Pays Tribute To Life President

Share Tweet Share Email

Robinsons Brewery has paid tribue following the death of of Company Life President, the last of the fifth generation who worked for Robinsons, Mr Dennis Robinson.

Mr Dennis joined the family’s business on 25th October 1953, starting as a trainee brewer. During the succeeding 71 years he has taken an active role in the company’s affairs. In 1962 he became a main board Company Director, becoming Life President in 2020. He remained committed and fully engaged as the Chairman of the Trustees of our historic Pension Schemes and with the evolution of the business over the last 10 years right until his death.

Joint Managing Director and son of Mr Dennis, William Robinson, said “He will be remembered by many colleagues across the business as a true gentleman with a fastidious attention to detail! He was a walking almanac of all things Robinsons, custodian of the company’s history and keen to ensure this was brought to life and shared widely”

“Throughout his working life, he was heavily involved in the Stockport community, as Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, as a Magistrate for over 40 years and through his roles on various other local trusts and committees. “

“He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and colleagues inside and outside the business who were such a large part of his life for many years.”

“For the Robinson family the loss of the last of the three brothers, the fifth generation of the business, is the end of an era, their wise counsel will be deeply missed.”