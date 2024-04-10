Latest:
Craft Guild Of Chefs Unveils Shortlisted Finalists For 2024 Awards

The Craft Guild of Chefs has unveiled the shortlisted nominees for its’ 2024 Awards, for which the winners will be announced on Monday 24th June at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards are seen as the chefs’ Oscars recognising the exceptional talent across the whole of our industry – from apprentice and young chefs just starting out to chefs who are established in their careers in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.

In addition to the 15 categories listed below, the Craft Guild of Chefs will also present a Special Award to the chef who, above all others, has made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

Matt Owens, chair of the Craft Guild of Chefs, said: “We are proudly celebrating 30 years of our awards this year. All of you nominated this year, as many great chefs before you, are true credits to our industry but most importantly yourselves.

“I wish each and every one of you the best of luck on the night. It such an honour to be recognised by your peers to get you this far and it’s why The Craft Guild of Chefs are proud to showcase some of the great talent with have in our industry.”

Accredited College Restaurant Award:

  • The City of Liverpool College
  • North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
  • Sheffield College

Apprentice Chef Award (sponsored by Compass Group):

  • Reece Bosowitz, Apprentice Chef, The Ritz London / Bournemouth & Poole College
  • Jess Miller, Chef de Partie, Chartwells Independent
  • Mylie O’Leary, Army Chef, British Army
  • Lewis Weygang, Chef de Partie, Shepherd Neame

Banqueting & Event Chef Award (sponsored by CleanEvent Services):

  • Paul Bates, Executive Head Chef, Hilton London Metropole
  • Mario Perera, Executive Chef, Dorchester Collection
  • Allen Townsend, Goodwood Executive Chef, Levy Compass Group

Chef Lecturer Award (Grand Cuisine Academy):

  • Mark Belford, Chef Academy Vice Principal, HIT Training Ltd
  • Anthony Gascoigne, Chef Lecturer, North Hertfordshire College
  • Sean Patterson, Chef Lecturer, Farnborough College

Competition Chef Award (sponsored by HRC 2025):

  • Chris Morrell, Senior Chef – Officers’ Mess, Royal Air Force
  • Terry O’Riordan, Team Captain, Team GB, Craft Guild of Chefs
  • Grahame Wickham, Head Chef, White Hart, Fyfield

Contract Catering Chef Award (sponsored by PizzaSi):

  • Charlie Becke, Head Chef, BaxterStorey
  • Matt Moseley, Executive Chef, ESS
  • Simon Webb, Hospitality Executive Chef, BaxterStorey

Culinary Hero Award (sponsored by Williams Refrigeration):

  • Daniel Ayton, Culinary Advisor Consultant, Chefbytes
  • Alex MacKay, Head Chef, Sofea Nourish and Flourish Kitchen
  • Stuart Rose, Executive Chef – Scottish Parliament, Sodexo
  • Mathew Shropshall, Chef Lecturer, UCB – College of Food
  • Graham Singer, Culinary Director, ESS
  • Vivek Singh, Executive Chef & CEO, The Cinnamon Collection

Development Chef Award (sponsored by Essential Cuisine):

  • Bob Hayes, Ingredient, Recipe & Menu Manager, ESS
  • Martyn Lee, Development Chef, Waitrose
  • Leanne Turk, Lead Development Chef – Foodbuy Culinary Solutions, Compass Group

New Restaurant of the Year Award (sponsored by Alliance NZ):

  • Yannick Alléno, Pavyllon London
  • Claude Bosi, Brooklands Restaurant
  • Josh Overington, Myse Restaurant
  • Miller Prada, Humo London

Pastry Chef Award (sponsored by Lakeland Dairies):

  • Michael Kwan, Executive Head Pastry Chef, The Dorchester
  • Luis Meza, Executive Pastry Chef, Hilton London Metropole
  • Szilard Szentesi, Head Pastry Chef, Cameron House Loch Lomond

Pub Restaurant Chef Award (sponsored by Bonemasters):

  • Chris Mapp, Head Chef, Owner, The Tickled Trout
  • Luke Payne, Chef Owner, The Pack Horse, Hayfield
  • Daniel Smith, Chef/Owner, Fordwich Arms/Bridge Arms

Public Sector Chef Award (sponsored by Tugo Food Systems):

  • Kath Breckon, Training and Development Chef, North Yorkshire Council
  • Graeme Collie, Executive Chef, King’s College London
  • Stuart Pelham, Head Chef, Llys Cyncoed, Care UK

Restaurant Chef Award (Sponsored by Unox):

  • George Blogg, Executive Head Chef, Gravetye Manor Hotel & Restaurant
  • Daniel Rogan, Chef Owner, AO by Daniel Rogan
  • Tom Tsappis, Chef Owner, Killiecrankie House

Street Food Chef Award (sponsored by Major International):

  • Cameron Laidlaw, Chef, Junk Street Food
  • Chris McCall, Head Chef, Alvie Forest Food
  • James Timmins, Owner and Head Chef, Utter Waffle
  • Alec Tomasso, Chef, The Weeping Chef

Young Chef Award (sponsored by Meiko):

  • Lewis Jackson, Commis Pastry Chef, Ritz Hotel
  • Cameron Jones, Chef Cook, Waterside Inn
  • Jonny Smith, Junior Sous Chef, Gravetye Manor Hotel & Restaurant

Other awards to be presented on the night:

  • International Chef Award (sponsored by Cunard)
  • Outstanding Support of Culinary Excellence Award (sponsored by Premier Foods)
  • Special Award (sponsored by Sodexo)
  • Sustainability Excellence Award (sponsored by Rational)

 

More information can be found at the Craft Guild of Chef’s website www.craftguildofchefs.org

 


 

 