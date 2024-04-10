Craft Guild Of Chefs Unveils Shortlisted Finalists For 2024 Awards

The Craft Guild of Chefs has unveiled the shortlisted nominees for its’ 2024 Awards, for which the winners will be announced on Monday 24th June at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.
The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards are seen as the chefs’ Oscars recognising the exceptional talent across the whole of our industry – from apprentice and young chefs just starting out to chefs who are established in their careers in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.
In addition to the 15 categories listed below, the Craft Guild of Chefs will also present a Special Award to the chef who, above all others, has made an outstanding contribution to the industry.
Matt Owens, chair of the Craft Guild of Chefs, said: “We are proudly celebrating 30 years of our awards this year. All of you nominated this year, as many great chefs before you, are true credits to our industry but most importantly yourselves.
“I wish each and every one of you the best of luck on the night. It such an honour to be recognised by your peers to get you this far and it’s why The Craft Guild of Chefs are proud to showcase some of the great talent with have in our industry.”
Accredited College Restaurant Award:
The City of Liverpool College
North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
Sheffield College
Apprentice Chef Award (sponsored by Compass Group):
Reece Bosowitz, Apprentice Chef, The Ritz London / Bournemouth & Poole College
Jess Miller, Chef de Partie, Chartwells Independent
Mylie O’Leary, Army Chef, British Army
Lewis Weygang, Chef de Partie, Shepherd Neame
Banqueting & Event Chef Award (sponsored by CleanEvent Services):
Paul Bates, Executive Head Chef, Hilton London Metropole
Mario Perera, Executive Chef, Dorchester Collection
Allen Townsend, Goodwood Executive Chef, Levy Compass Group
Chef Lecturer Award (Grand Cuisine Academy):
Mark Belford, Chef Academy Vice Principal, HIT Training Ltd
Anthony Gascoigne, Chef Lecturer, North Hertfordshire College
Sean Patterson, Chef Lecturer, Farnborough College
Competition Chef Award (sponsored by HRC 2025):
Chris Morrell, Senior Chef – Officers’ Mess, Royal Air Force
Terry O’Riordan, Team Captain, Team GB, Craft Guild of Chefs
Grahame Wickham, Head Chef, White Hart, Fyfield
Contract Catering Chef Award (sponsored by PizzaSi):
Charlie Becke, Head Chef, BaxterStorey
Matt Moseley, Executive Chef, ESS
Simon Webb, Hospitality Executive Chef, BaxterStorey
Culinary Hero Award (sponsored by Williams Refrigeration):
Daniel Ayton, Culinary Advisor Consultant, Chefbytes
Alex MacKay, Head Chef, Sofea Nourish and Flourish Kitchen
Stuart Rose, Executive Chef – Scottish Parliament, Sodexo
Mathew Shropshall, Chef Lecturer, UCB – College of Food
Graham Singer, Culinary Director, ESS
Vivek Singh, Executive Chef & CEO, The Cinnamon Collection
Development Chef Award (sponsored by Essential Cuisine):
Bob Hayes, Ingredient, Recipe & Menu Manager, ESS
Martyn Lee, Development Chef, Waitrose
Leanne Turk, Lead Development Chef – Foodbuy Culinary Solutions, Compass Group
New Restaurant of the Year Award (sponsored by Alliance NZ):
Yannick Alléno, Pavyllon London
Claude Bosi, Brooklands Restaurant
Josh Overington, Myse Restaurant
Miller Prada, Humo London
Pastry Chef Award (sponsored by Lakeland Dairies):
Michael Kwan, Executive Head Pastry Chef, The Dorchester
Luis Meza, Executive Pastry Chef, Hilton London Metropole
Szilard Szentesi, Head Pastry Chef, Cameron House Loch Lomond
Pub Restaurant Chef Award (sponsored by Bonemasters):
Chris Mapp, Head Chef, Owner, The Tickled Trout
Luke Payne, Chef Owner, The Pack Horse, Hayfield
Daniel Smith, Chef/Owner, Fordwich Arms/Bridge Arms
Public Sector Chef Award (sponsored by Tugo Food Systems):
Kath Breckon, Training and Development Chef, North Yorkshire Council
Graeme Collie, Executive Chef, King’s College London
Stuart Pelham, Head Chef, Llys Cyncoed, Care UK
Restaurant Chef Award (Sponsored by Unox):
George Blogg, Executive Head Chef, Gravetye Manor Hotel & Restaurant
Daniel Rogan, Chef Owner, AO by Daniel Rogan
Tom Tsappis, Chef Owner, Killiecrankie House
Street Food Chef Award (sponsored by Major International):
Cameron Laidlaw, Chef, Junk Street Food
Chris McCall, Head Chef, Alvie Forest Food
James Timmins, Owner and Head Chef, Utter Waffle
Alec Tomasso, Chef, The Weeping Chef
Young Chef Award (sponsored by Meiko):
Lewis Jackson, Commis Pastry Chef, Ritz Hotel
Cameron Jones, Chef Cook, Waterside Inn
Jonny Smith, Junior Sous Chef, Gravetye Manor Hotel & Restaurant
Other awards to be presented on the night:
International Chef Award (sponsored by Cunard)
Outstanding Support of Culinary Excellence Award (sponsored by Premier Foods)
Special Award (sponsored by Sodexo)
Sustainability Excellence Award (sponsored by Rational)