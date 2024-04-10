Craft Guild Of Chefs Unveils Shortlisted Finalists For 2024 Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has unveiled the shortlisted nominees for its’ 2024 Awards, for which the winners will be announced on Monday 24th June at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards are seen as the chefs’ Oscars recognising the exceptional talent across the whole of our industry – from apprentice and young chefs just starting out to chefs who are established in their careers in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.

In addition to the 15 categories listed below, the Craft Guild of Chefs will also present a Special Award to the chef who, above all others, has made an outstanding contribution to the industry.

Matt Owens, chair of the Craft Guild of Chefs, said: “We are proudly celebrating 30 years of our awards this year. All of you nominated this year, as many great chefs before you, are true credits to our industry but most importantly yourselves.

“I wish each and every one of you the best of luck on the night. It such an honour to be recognised by your peers to get you this far and it’s why The Craft Guild of Chefs are proud to showcase some of the great talent with have in our industry.”

The full list of nominees can be seen here:

Accredited College Restaurant Award: The City of Liverpool College

North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College

Sheffield College Apprentice Chef Award (sponsored by Compass Group): Reece Bosowitz, Apprentice Chef, The Ritz London / Bournemouth & Poole College

Jess Miller, Chef de Partie, Chartwells Independent

Mylie O’Leary, Army Chef, British Army

Lewis Weygang, Chef de Partie, Shepherd Neame Banqueting & Event Chef Award (sponsored by CleanEvent Services): Paul Bates, Executive Head Chef, Hilton London Metropole

Mario Perera, Executive Chef, Dorchester Collection

Allen Townsend, Goodwood Executive Chef, Levy Compass Group Chef Lecturer Award (Grand Cuisine Academy): Mark Belford, Chef Academy Vice Principal, HIT Training Ltd

Anthony Gascoigne, Chef Lecturer, North Hertfordshire College

Sean Patterson, Chef Lecturer, Farnborough College Competition Chef Award (sponsored by HRC 2025): Chris Morrell, Senior Chef – Officers’ Mess, Royal Air Force

Terry O’Riordan, Team Captain, Team GB, Craft Guild of Chefs

Grahame Wickham, Head Chef, White Hart, Fyfield Contract Catering Chef Award (sponsored by PizzaSi): Charlie Becke, Head Chef, BaxterStorey

Matt Moseley, Executive Chef, ESS

Simon Webb, Hospitality Executive Chef, BaxterStorey Culinary Hero Award (sponsored by Williams Refrigeration): Daniel Ayton, Culinary Advisor Consultant, Chefbytes

Alex MacKay, Head Chef, Sofea Nourish and Flourish Kitchen

Stuart Rose, Executive Chef – Scottish Parliament, Sodexo

Mathew Shropshall, Chef Lecturer, UCB – College of Food

Graham Singer, Culinary Director, ESS

Vivek Singh, Executive Chef & CEO, The Cinnamon Collection Development Chef Award (sponsored by Essential Cuisine): Bob Hayes, Ingredient, Recipe & Menu Manager, ESS

Martyn Lee, Development Chef, Waitrose

Leanne Turk, Lead Development Chef – Foodbuy Culinary Solutions, Compass Group New Restaurant of the Year Award (sponsored by Alliance NZ): Yannick Alléno, Pavyllon London

Claude Bosi, Brooklands Restaurant

Josh Overington, Myse Restaurant

Miller Prada, Humo London Pastry Chef Award (sponsored by Lakeland Dairies): Michael Kwan, Executive Head Pastry Chef, The Dorchester

Luis Meza, Executive Pastry Chef, Hilton London Metropole

Szilard Szentesi, Head Pastry Chef, Cameron House Loch Lomond Pub Restaurant Chef Award (sponsored by Bonemasters): Chris Mapp, Head Chef, Owner, The Tickled Trout

Luke Payne, Chef Owner, The Pack Horse, Hayfield

Daniel Smith, Chef/Owner, Fordwich Arms/Bridge Arms Public Sector Chef Award (sponsored by Tugo Food Systems): Kath Breckon, Training and Development Chef, North Yorkshire Council

Graeme Collie, Executive Chef, King’s College London

Stuart Pelham, Head Chef, Llys Cyncoed, Care UK Restaurant Chef Award (Sponsored by Unox): George Blogg, Executive Head Chef, Gravetye Manor Hotel & Restaurant

Daniel Rogan, Chef Owner, AO by Daniel Rogan

Tom Tsappis, Chef Owner, Killiecrankie House Street Food Chef Award (sponsored by Major International): Cameron Laidlaw, Chef, Junk Street Food

Chris McCall, Head Chef, Alvie Forest Food

James Timmins, Owner and Head Chef, Utter Waffle

Alec Tomasso, Chef, The Weeping Chef Young Chef Award (sponsored by Meiko): Lewis Jackson, Commis Pastry Chef, Ritz Hotel

Cameron Jones, Chef Cook, Waterside Inn

Jonny Smith, Junior Sous Chef, Gravetye Manor Hotel & Restaurant Other awards to be presented on the night: International Chef Award (sponsored by Cunard)

Outstanding Support of Culinary Excellence Award (sponsored by Premier Foods)

Special Award (sponsored by Sodexo)

Sustainability Excellence Award (sponsored by Rational)

More information can be found at the Craft Guild of Chef’s website www.craftguildofchefs.org