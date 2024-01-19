Search Is On For The Restaurant Manager Of The Year 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality has launched its prestigious Restaurant Manager of the Year (RMOY) 2024 competition sponsored by The Hari London, with entrants having until Monday 11 March 2024 to apply.

The competition, now in its 15th year, will culminate in the semi-final and final taking place at the exquisite Hotel Café Royal, London on Friday 26 April 2024, when this year’s talent will be put through their paces by the judges throughout the day before the winner is announced at a lavish evening reception.

Alongside winning the title Restaurant Manager of the Year 2024 and the prestigious trophy, they will also receive a tailored professional development programme designed around them, a year of tickets to attend the Institute’s top events, including Above & Beyond and the Fellows’ Dinner, one year’s IoH Membership and so much more.

Last year’s winner Christie Hayes MIH, who is now Hotel Manager at Penmaenuchaf in Wales, was overwhelmed when she won the competition and confirmed: “I would recommend all restaurant managers to enter this competition. It is a great way to network with fellow professionals and it is so much fun. Since winning I have progressed my career and am now Hotel Manager at a stunning venue in Wales.”

Over the years the competition has uncovered some outstanding talent, with the winners rising to great heights within the industry worldwide.

In 2009, Peter Avis FIH, General Manager at Galvin at Windows and 10 Degrees Bar, London Hilton Park Lane won the inaugural title. Since then, Abigail Clark MIH, now Director of Restaurants, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in Saudi Arabia won in 2022, Daniel Greenock AIH, now Director of Food & Beverage at Gleneagles Hotel was crowned in 2020, Tomas Kubart AIH won in 2019 and is now Restaurant GM in Prague and Alper Zan MIH, who was Restaurant Manager at Café Rouge won in 2014 and is now F&B Director at Celtic Manor Resort, Wales.

Launching the competition, Robert Richardson FIH MI, IoH CEO explained: “Now in its 15th year, this competition has uncovered some incredible talent over the years. I would encourage anyone who is currently a ‘Restaurant Manager’ and is passionate about what they do, regardless of the size of the business they work in, to apply. Taking part in the competition shows an individual’s passion to succeed. Many exciting things have happened to those who have just taken part, so apply today and see how far your talent can take you.”

Shortlisted finalists will be notified on Friday 15 March 2024 and be invited to take part in a day which tests their technical skills. Led by the Chair of Judges Alper Zan MIH and a panel of leading industry professionals, the lucky few who impress will then take part in the UK RMOY Final, on the same day, with the winner announced that evening at a celebratory reception.