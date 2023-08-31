Shepherd Neame Reopens The Duke Of Cumberland In Whitstable After A £1.8m Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has reopened historic pub The Duke of Cumberland in the heart of Whitstable after a stunning £1.8 million transformation.

Dating back to 1867, the building has been completely refurbished inside and out, with care taken to retain and refurbish its original features – including a Grade II Listed bar – while invigorating it with a contemporary and stylish feel.

In addition to a complete refurbishment of the bar and dining room, the pub’s courtyard garden has also undergone a stylish transformation, with a spacious new decking area and an outside kitchen. A new external function room, named The Boatyard, has also been created in the courtyard, which has its own bar and is available to book for private events.

New General Manager, Tina Kennedy, brings a wealth of experience to the role as she moves from nearby Shepherd Neame pub The Royal at Tankerton, which she has run for the past six years.

She said: “It is a real honour to be asked to take on the Duke of Cumberland following this major transformation. It is a fantastic to see Shepherd Neame making such a major investment in the town, and I’m excited about welcoming locals and visitors to see just what we have to offer here.”

The pub was previously renowned for its live music events, and Tina, who frequented the pub as a teenager growing up in the area, plans to retain that tradition with regular jazz and swing nights at the pub, along with sunset acoustic evenings.

Managing Director, Pubs, Jonathon Swaine, said: “We are incredibly proud to reopen The Duke of Cumberland after this extensive refurbishment project.

“The renovation has been completed to a very high standard, and we hope that both locals and visitors to the town will enjoy seeing the amazing work which has been carried out to ensure such a much-loved pub continues to be a lively local for many years to come.

“It has also been a number of years since the pub’s rooms have been available for guests to stay in, and it has been a labour of love for Shepherd Neame to bring them back into use. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy a relaxing stay with us.”