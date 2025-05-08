Shepherd Neame’s Orange Tree Pub In Wilmington Opens After A £200K Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Locals from Wilmington near Dartford gathered at Shepherd Neame’s The Orange Tree pub in Hawley Road) to toast its official reopening after a £200,000 refurbishment.

The traditional community pub has new licensees, local couple Paul Silk-Sleafer and Amie Johnson, running it as well as a stylish new look.

The pub reopened to customers a month ago, with Paul, 45, who grew up in the village, and partner Amie, 44, at the helm.

The couple took the plunge to start running their first pub together after having an eye on it for several years. But it meant sacrificing taking another plunge as they used savings they had collected for a wedding to take on the tenancy – but haven’t regretted it for a second.

Paul said: “It’s the first pub I ever drank in. It felt like a homecoming for all of us. I thought if you’re going to do it, this is the time – and luckily, Amie agreed.”

Amie added: “It has always been a lovely pub. Everybody who comes in says it has a nice atmosphere.”

At the official launch event, Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are delighted to have found Paul and Amie – they are like gold dust. To get somebody who is local and understands the community is so important in the pub world. All the planets have aligned here!”

Praising all those who were involved in the extensive but sympathetic renovation of the building, he added: “We are really pleased with the pub’s new look, and hope this will become a real centre of the community, for all ages to come together.”

Long time regular John ‘JJ’ James, who has been visiting the pub for more than 40 years, then pulled the first official pint to cheers all round.

JJ, who lives a five minute walk away, said:

“This was the first pub I came in after moving to Wilmington from London – and I’ve kept on coming ever since.”

To mark the occasion, Jonathan Neame presented a cheque of £1,000 to Kevina Goodchild, Community Fundraiser – South for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. The charity was chosen as Orange Tree team member Carly Trew’s daughter Bailey, who will be two next month, has cystic fibrosis. Carly also ran the London Marathon on Sunday in four hours 26 minutes for the charity.