Six Nations Scores For The On-Trade

Data from measurement, insight & research consultancy CGA reveals big boosts for drinks suppliers and operators during the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament—including a welcome uplift for the spirits category.

The data highlights the value of screening live sport and aligning beverage campaigns to this consumer group. Two in five (40%) consumers in Britain now watch events in pubs and bars—a 3 percentage point increase year-on-year. Rugby union is the second favourite sport to watch, behind football. These sport-watching consumers are among the highest-spending users of the On Premise, with well over a third (37%) of them going out watch live sport at least once a fortnight. CGA’s research in Ireland shows rugby has

Guests’ interest translated into strong sales over the Six Nations. Performance peaked on days when England played and spirits sales rose significantly on most matchdays, exceeding the uplift for the Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) category, which is more commonly associated with live sport.

Here’s how the tournament’s five key weekends played out for the On Premise:

Round 1

The opening round delivered an uplift of 18% in total wet value sales against the average day of 2025 so far for venues screening games on 1 February, when England played Ireland and Scotland took on Italy. This is 8 percentage points higher than the 10% for venues that didn’t screen games that day. On a very positive day for spirits brands, category sales soared 31% in venues screening games. This is an even sharper jump than the figure of 17% for the LAD category.

Round 2

The boost to drinks sales was lower on the second weekend of Six Nations action. For venues screening games, sales were ahead by only 8% and 3% on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 February respectively. Again, the benefit for spirits (up 14%) was double the size of the LAD category (up 7%) when England played on the 8th.

Round 3

Sales bounced back strongly on the third round of the tournament. With England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland all playing on Saturday 22 February, wet sales in sports venues soared by 21%—far higher than the figure of 8% for venues not screening games. LAD growth (up 21%) just topped spirits (up 19%)—partly attributed to the unseasonable warmer weather on this day.

Round 4

The penultimate weekend of the Six Nations delivered another big boost. For venues screening games, wet sales rose by 17% on Saturday 8 March, when Ireland, Scotland and Wales all played. But the biggest uplift of all came on Sunday 9 March, when England’s match against Italy propelled sales up 28% for venues showing the game. The LAD and spirits categories rose 31% and 29%, and there was a 23% jump for soft drinks.

Round 5

Sales on the final day of the tournament, Saturday 15 March, were in line with the third and fourth rounds. There was a 16% jump in venues showing games—again, significantly higher than the 5% lift for venues not screening them. However, with the day coinciding with early celebrations for St Patrick’s Day, some venues might have expected a bigger upswing—especially in the LAD category, where sales ran 17% ahead across all venues.

Violetta Njunina, client director at CGA by NIQ, said:

“After a tough start to the year for drinks sales, the Six Nations has been a game-changer for many operators, brands and suppliers. The big boost to spirits is particularly welcome, and it’s hopefully a sign of a stronger performance to come over Spring and Summer. The numbers are another reminder of the appeal of major live sporting occasions to consumers, who are as eager as ever to enjoy the special watching experience in pubs and bars. Understanding guests’ shifting tastes and behaviours is essential if suppliers and venues are to take full advantage of the opportunities that will be available on other big matchdays throughout 2025.”