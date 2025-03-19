Sports-Driven Weekend Boosts Pub Sales Despite YoY Decline

Share Post Share Email

As the fifth week of the Six Nations unfolded alongside the Carabao Cup Final, UK pubs experienced a mixed weekend in sales performance. While overall sales declined by -2.1% YoY compared to the same weekend in 2024, pubs saw a +24.3% increase versus the average weekend in 2025, driven by heightened sporting excitement.

Across the weekend, 33.2 million pints were sold, with the average pub serving 878 pints and generating £4,461 in revenue. While Saturday sales saw a modest increase of +0.4%, a weaker Sunday (-5.3% YoY) offset the gains. World Lager emerged as the top performer, seeing a +7.5% YoY increase, benefitting from France’s Six Nations victory and Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Stout sales dropped (-8.9% YoY) due to the absence of St. Patrick’s Day in this year’s weekend, unlike 2024. Apple cider remained flat, while Fruit Cider (+1.3%), Premium Lager (+0.8%), and Ale (+1.7%) saw growth. The trend of premiumisation continued, with World Lager once again outperforming Core Lager.

The Carabao Cup Final had a significant impact on pub sales, driving an additional +73 pints per pub, equating to £371 in extra revenue. Looking at the NE postcode, beer sales surged by 72%, with an additional 130 pints sold compared to the same Carabao Cup Final weekend last year.

Pubs that screened live sport saw a +9.3% increase in footfall, with Sunday (+16.3%) experiencing the biggest uplift. The average visit time rose to 164 minutes in pubs showing sport, a +13.9% increase over those not screening it. Rural pubs saw the largest gains in dwell time (+16.6%), while city centre venues were up +10.1% and suburban pubs enjoyed a +14.9% increase.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, commented:

“This weekend’s data reaffirms the crucial role of live sports in driving pub revenues. With significant increases in footfall and pint sales, particularly in regions celebrating key sporting victories, it’s clear that sporting events continue to provide a major boost to the hospitality industry.”

Despite the slight YoY sales decline, the sporting calendar continues to be a vital driver for pub revenue, reinforcing the importance of live sports in boosting footfall and customer engagement.