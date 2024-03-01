Stella Artois Launches ‘Perfect Serve’ Campaign Celebrating The Perfect Pint

Share Tweet Share Email

Budweiser Brewing Group celebrates their dedication to serve quality, incentivising consumers to rate the quality of their Stella Artois serve, and rewarding customers who serve the perfect Stella Artois.

Stella Artois, a proud part of Budweiser Brewing Group, has announced the launch of its new ‘Perfect Serve’ campaign, illustrating the brand’s dedication to the perfect serve ritual. From the 1st of March consumers are encouraged to rate the quality of their Stella Artois or Stella Artois Unfiltered served in 2000+ venues across Britain. Consumers will be rewarded with cash back on the full price of their pint, driving footfall to on-trade venues stocking Stella Artois on tap.

From the 1st of May through to the 26th of June, Stella Artois, the official beer partner of the Wimbledon Championships, will then offer participating consumers entry to a prize draw for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Wimbledon Tennis Championships; transforming every Stella Artois moment into a chance to win.

At the heart of the campaign is a mobile powered platform called TaDa, which allows consumers to rate the quality their Stella Artois and Stella Artois Unfiltered serve. As part of the campaign, Budweiser Brewing Group will also be ensuring continued excellent serve quality by refreshing tap lines, training staff on the perfect serve ritual, and using targeted ads to drive local customer traffic into participating pubs year-round. Each pub will also receive promotional kits with coasters, bar runners and other materials to promote the ‘Perfect Serve’ campaign.

“We’re excited to give pub-goers even more reasons to enjoy a pint of Stella Artois through this new campaign,” Elise Dickinson, Stella Artois Marketing Director. “By focusing on the Perfect Serve, we aim to boost dwell time and keep customers coming back for the perfect pint.”

The ‘Perfect Serve’ uses the iconic Stella Artois chalice, pouring at a 45-degree angle whilst allowing the foam to spill over the top of the chalice. Next is to use the skimmer to slice the excess foam off the top – which creates a smooth foam barrier that locks in the CO2 bubbles, providing Stella Artois with its distinctly fresh flavour. The final step is the placement, with the cartouche (the brands iconic emblem representing it’s 600 years of brewing history) facing forward towards the consumer.

