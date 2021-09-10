Stonegate Group Celebrate Career Landmark Graduation with Employees

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group celebrated the graduation of 42 employees from its internal Accelerator Programme at Rosies, on Broad Street in Birmingham, on Wednesday 1st September. The qualification, which is part of the company’s award-winning Albert’s Theory of Progression, earmarks graduates for managerial roles and the next step in their promising careers within the company and the hospitality industry.

The Accelerator Programme, which is designed as a fast track to managerial positions, is in its 30th graduation cycle and has seen hundreds of Deputy Managers progress to General Manager, while raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for UK Charities between them.

This year’s first graduation ceremony saw graduates celebrate the culmination of their work over the last twelve months, alongside other delegates, members of the Stonegate Learning and Development Team, and HR Director, Tim Painter, who presented each delegate with a certificate.

The celebration differed somewhat to previous years with the focus of the event being on giving graduates the chance to celebrate their achievement together, as they met in person for the first time as a group. They were also each delivered a personal message of congratulations from Stonegate Group CEO, Simon Longbottom.

The Accelerator Programme is designed to give employees the tools to bridge the gap between Deputy Manager and General Manager, through education and dynamic group learning. The course aims to build the participant’s confidence, encourage continued independent learning and help them to work together effectively as a team

HR Director, Tim Painter, said, “A massive congratulations to everyone who graduated from the Accelerator Programme this week! We are immensely proud of our graduates, whose drive and commitment to reach this landmark has really shown them to be exceptional employees. We look forward to seeing them thrive in our business and wish them every success in the future.”