Storms And Consumer Caution Hold Down Drinks Sales In Early December

Share Post Share Email

Stormy weather restricted On Premise drinks sales in the first fortnight of December—leaving suppliers and venues hoping for a late surge in the last few days before Christmas.

CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows average sales in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday 7 December were 4% below the same week in 2023. The following week, to Saturday 14 December, saw the year-on-year gap widen to 6%.

Footfall was hit hard in the middle of the two-week period by Storm Darragh, with sales down by 10% on the key trading date of Saturday 7 December, and by between 3% and 7% in the four days either side.

While the weather was slightly brighter at times during the fortnight, sales were down year-on-year on 12 of the 14 days. Rain and fog stopped people getting out to pubs, bars and restaurants in town and city centres for extended periods, and comparisons were also weakened by the women’s Champions League in December 2023, which delivered boosts to some venues. A couple of brighter spots included 8% growth on Sunday 8 December.

Category data from the Daily Drinks Tracker shows a reasonable start to December for the Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) category. Beer sales were 1% up in the first week and down by 4% in the second, while cider was 2% and 5% behind. The soft drinks category saw declines of 2% followed by 6%. Wine and champagne had a modest fortnight, with sales down by 4% and 3%. However, it has been a very difficult start to Christmas spirits sales, which were 14% behind last year in each of the first two weeks of December.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“Poor weather has blighted On Premise trading in many parts of Britain in recent weeks, and some consumers are clearly still hesitant about their spending. LAD sales have been reasonable, but spirits suppliers are finding the cautious and value-driven environment particularly challenging. They will be hoping that better weather in the final run-up to Christmas will bring more people out to pubs, bars and restaurants for celebratory occasions, and make up some of the sales that have lost so far this month.”