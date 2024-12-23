BBPA Calls On Government To Continue Reviewing “Painful” Estimated EPR Fees

Share Post Share Email

The UK Government department Defra (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) has announced its illustrative base fees (December 2024 ) the new UK Extended producer responsibility (EPR) for packaging rules for all obligated UK organisations that import or supply packaging.

The regulations mean that these organisations may be responsible for the costs of dealing with packaging waste.

In response to the announcement, Emma McClarkin, CEO of British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“The revised estimates for glass are an extremely worrying step in the wrong direction.”

“Government must be clear-eyed that these proposed higher additional costs on brewers would land an extra £160m or 5p per glass bottle on the sector. This could force some brewers to leave the glass bottle market.”

“Given the incredibly narrow margins UK brewers operate to, as they make an average of 2p per bottle of beer, this means they’ll be forced to pass on extra painful costs to the consumer if they want to carry on making their product.”

“The sector is, of course, committed to a more circular economy and sustainable packaging solutions, but it is critical that Government properly considers the full impact of these fees and wider packaging reforms on our industry which will severely diminish growth and risk jobs.”

“We urge them to continue to review these fees and ensure they are fairer and more sustainable, so we can continue to play a critical role for the UK’s economy and employment.”