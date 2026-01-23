Talented Dion Wins National Chef Of Wales 2026 Title After Final Cook-Off

Share Post Share Email

A former winner of the International Escoffier Challenge Grand Final in France has added the National Chef of Wales title to his glowing list of honours.

Anglesey born Dion Wyn Jones, executive chef at Rookery Hall Hotel, & Spa, Nantwich, beat seven rivals to take the coveted dragon trophy at ICC Wales, Newport earlier this week.

It was third time lucky for the proud Welsh chef, who has previously represented Wales in the junior and senior Culinary Team Wales. His previous bid for glory ended with a silver medal, but this time it was gold.

“I am a proud Welshman and it means a lot to me to win this competition,” said Dion, who was supported by his commis chef Ivan Barzev. “We have three AA rosettes at Rookery Hall and my boss wants me to get my name out there again and raise my profile. Winning this competition will do that.

“Having been involved with the Culinary Team Wales in the past, I would like to represent by country again in overseas competitions.”

Both the National and Junior Chef of Wales finals, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), were held alongside Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show at ICC Wales.

The National Chef of Wales final – the country’s premier culinary competition – was contested over two heats yesterday. CAW vice president and judging panel chairman Colin Gray said it was one of the closest finals he had judged and he praised the high standard of dishes presented by the chefs.

“There were some really standout dishes from chefs who are prominent in the industry and had the courage to put their reputations on the line. Only 10 points separated the top four places,” he added.

“It’s great to see Dion back competing and he showcased his experience and skills to best effect.”