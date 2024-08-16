FEA Opens Nominations For 2024 Apprentice Of The Year Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Nominations are now open for FEA’s Apprentice of the Year Award, seen as an opportunity for foodservice equipment companies to celebrate the next generation, by encouraging employees who have achieved progress through training to enter.

“This award is all about looking to the future,” says Paul Anderson, chair of the Foodservice Equipment Association. “FEA is proud to run it and we are hugely grateful to John Gilbert for his passion and support. The nominees are the people who will be driving the industry in the coming decades. It’s brilliant that our industry has the opportunity to recognise and applaud their hard work and dedication, right at the beginning of their career.”

The award is open to new starters, apprentices and trainees from any discipline within a FEA member company. They should currently be undertaking an apprenticeship or workplace training programme, or have completed one within the past 12 months. A full description of the judging criteria, entry details and the entry form can be found on the FEA Industry Conference website at feaconference.co.uk. The deadline for entries is 27th September and the shortlist will be announced on 14th October.

Along with their trophy and certificate, the winner receives a £1,000 cash prize and a bursary to cover participation in FEA’s core training schemes, PFS (Principles of Food Service) and CFSP (Certified Food Service Professional). They also receive a place at next year’s FEA Conference, including overnight accommodation and travel costs. Runners up receive a certificate and trophy.

Anderson says, “The Apprentice of the Year Award is an accolade that’s recognised throughout the industry, reflecting the winner’s commitment to personal progression. I’m delighted that John Gilbert (sponsor) will be on hand to make the award. He is a lifelong supporter of developing and encouraging young foodservice equipment professionals. His generous sponsorship of the award highlights how upholding standards and developing skills can move the industry forward.”