The Burnt Chef Project Launches Accredited Suicide Prevention Training Programme

The Burnt Chef Project, has announced the launch of two accredited suicide prevention training programmes, SFA Lite and SFAUSI (Suicide First Aid through Understanding Suicide Interventions) in association with Suicide First Aid and MHFA England. Simultaneously, The Burnt Chef Project has also introduced a Global Critical Incident Support Service to support hospitality establishments that may have experienced a critical incident.

These new additions are designed to complement the project’s already varied and specially adapted hospitality-specific training and support portfolio which is delivered on an international level through accredited internal trainers and with the help of external partners. These two new programmes can be delivered both virtually and in person, while for added confidence SFA Lite is accredited by City & Guild Institute in the UK and SFAUSI is internationally accredited by City and Guild Institute in UK, Australia, U.A.E and India.

The launch coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, which occurs every year on September 10th. The day aims to focus attention on how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide, reduce stigma, raise awareness and reinforce the message that suicides are preventable. So much of people’s lives are spent at work, and so it’s incredibly important for businesses, managers and colleagues to be more aware, to consider the working environment and what they can do to prevent suicide.

Speaking of the newly launched Suicide Prevention Training programme, Kris Hall comments:

“We’re proud to offer additional training and support options which will aid organisations in supporting their wider wellbeing approach by training employees in Suicide First Aid and providing urgent therapeutic support for teams who may experience a critical incident.

This SFA Lite course is for employees at all levels to build the foundation of suicide awareness, tackle stigma and build confidence to intervene with people at risk of suicide. Ideal for those who want to help colleagues who may be in distress but also for those who work in hospitality venues and may be needing to intervene with guests. This is a significant step for The Burnt Chef Project in both its UK and global communities and we are very pleased we can extend our offering to include services that allow us to be able to start to prevent the alarming rate of suicide”.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Suicide Prevention Training or would simply like to find out more about the ongoing work of The Burnt Chef Project, please visit https://www.theburntchefproject.com/training.