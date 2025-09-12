The Cricketers Opens Its Doors For A New Innings With Croeso

Share Post Share Email

A Cardiff pubco is hoping to bowl customers – and a certain legendary chef – over with its fresh new look and great food and drink offering

The Cricketers opens its doors this Saturday (September 13th) for the first time since being taken over by Cardiff pubco Croeso Pubs.

And legendary TV chef Marco Pierre White has wished the whole team luck as they take on their ninth venture, saying he hopes to visit the much-loved pub very soon.

Marco, who was the youngest chef to earn three Michelin stars and earned the title of Britain’s first celebrity chef, said in his message to his friend Croeso’s executive chef Jamie Newman: “I apologise that I won’t be able to make the opening of The Cricketers but what I would like to say is that I wish you well and wish your team well and everybody who supports you to have a wonderful evening. I’m looking forward to coming to The Cricketers very soon.”

The Pontcanna venue, just a stone’s throw away from Glamorgan County Cricket Club at Sophia Gardens, has had a new lease of life breathed into it by its new owners Croeso Pubs, which already runs eight venues in and around Cardiff.

Croeso Pubs, whose city centre venues include The Philharmonic, Blue Bell and Brewhouse, took over the lease of the Cathedral Road pub on July 31st. Since then, its team has been working hard to give the venue a spruce up before opening its doors again to the public this weekend.

Croeso Pubs area director, Michael Haygarth, said:

“The Cricketers has always been a much-loved spot in Pontcanna, and we’re excited to be giving it a fresh start under Croeso management.

“We’ve taken great care to preserve the character of this iconic venue while introducing a new look and feel that’s perfect for both regulars and new visitors alike. We’ve made sure The Cricketers is ready to shine again, with a refreshed look designed to stand up to Pontcanna’s busy social scene. From big match days to festive celebrations, we want this to be the go-to destination for great food, drink, and atmosphere.”