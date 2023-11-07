The Fletchers Arms Re-Opens Following Substantial Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

A Manchester pub has undergone a dramatic change following an eight-week closure and huge investment.

The Fletcher’s Arms in Denton part of the Almond family group has reopened following a half a million-pound investment with Robinsons,

Whilst its longer history is unknown, Robinson Brewery’s archives show the purchase of the pub in 1920. Since which, it has been run by many a licensee; today it is the Almond family at the helm. In the 21 years, Almond Family Pubs have held the reins and the pub has gone from strength to strength.

During its extensive history, the Fletcher’s Arms has seen numerous overhauls, but none more impressive than its most recent

In a bold and costly move, the Almond family have rearranged the interior, relocating the bar to create a striking backdrop to the now more spacious bar lounge.

Vicki Williams (nee Almond) said: “We wanted to create more space for our drinkers and local community. While we offer an excellent menu and are renowned for our carvery, we’re a traditional pub at heart and our bar guests are as important to us as our diners. The new bar is stunning. We’re absolutely delighted with the refurbishment, it’s been a long project and certainly a lot of hard work but the final result is fabulous.”

Following a half a million pounds joint investment with Robinsons, it’s clear that the money has been well spent. The plush décor complements the wooden panelling, which creates a space that is ‘parliamentary’, yet cosy.