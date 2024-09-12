CAMRA Seeks The Next Champion Beer Of Britain

Share Post Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has begun its search for the next winner of its Champion Beer of Britain award, opening nominations to members of the organisation.

The Champion Beer of Britain award is one of the most sought-after cask beer accolades in the world. Winning the title is the ultimate honour for UK breweries and has helped many brewers gain both national and international acclaim.

The competition starts with individual nominations from CAMRA members and tasting panel nominations, then area competitions. All the judging adheres to a strict blind tasting policy.

CAMRA members are now able to vote for their champion beers – with a focus on those tried over the past 12 months – until the next stage of the process begins on 4 November.

This round of voting will help decide the winner of the Champion Beer of Britain award in 2026, as the whole process takes two years to complete.

This year’s Champion Beer of Britain will be unveiled at Kelham Hall Beer Festival, Nottinghamshire on October 23, and will represent 24 months’ worth of hard work from dedicated volunteers to taste and judge hundreds of different beers.

The judging of the competition spans many different categories of beer, from milds and IPAs, to stouts, porters and speciality brews.

Champion Beer of Britain Competition Coordinator Kevin Travers said:

“The Champion Beer of Britain award is one of the most coveted accolades in the trade, because it is chosen by ordinary people who drink beer day in, day out and we’re very excited to be beginning the process again.

“CAMRA members will be able to vote using our special voting portal, and in a range of different categories, and we’d love to urge more members to take part in the process. If you’re not a member, it’s incredibly simple to join up and have your say in being crowned the next Champion Beer of Britain.

“Members can also become part of CAMRA’s tasting panels, which can also provide nominations. Plus, CAMRA members are also invited to train up as beer judges to take part in regional heats and national finals, so they have the unique opportunity to taste beers from up and down the country and have their say in who they deem to be the Champion!”