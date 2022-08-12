The NACC Care Chef of the Year 2022 Finalists Revealed

Share Tweet Share Email

The line-up of talented care chefs set to compete in the national final of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) Care Chef of the Year 2022 culinary competition has been announced.

Throughout June and July, regional heats took place across the NACC regions – Scotland, North, Midlands, Wales, South West and South East – with care chefs showcasing their skills and specialist knowledge in a bid to secure their spot in the final of the prestigious event, which takes place on 5th October 2022 at West Nottingham College.

The highest-scoring competitors from each heat were selected by the expert judges for their clear nutritional understanding of the foods they are using and how they benefit the needs of their clientele, plus their culinary flair through flavours, menu balance, execution, presentation, and hygiene best practice.

The finalists preparing to impress the judges one more time to claim the coveted title of NACC Care Chef of the Year 2022 are:

Justina Bajorinaite – Vegetarian for Life

Nigel Cooke – Eastcote Park, Cinnamon Care Collection

Brian Gollan – Ivybank House Care Home

William Marsh – Brandon Care Ltd

Vasilios Mavriano – Castle Hill House

Alex Millichamp – Chandler Court

Michael Oatridge – Signature Senior Lifestyle

Brian Preston – Lister House, Ripon

Chris Pickard – Four Seasons Health Care

Jade Smith – Camberley Manor, TLC Group

Graham Watson – Lauder Lodge Care Home

Sue Cawthray, National Chair of the NACC, said: “Congratulations to the finalists of the NACC Care Chef of the Year competition 2022! The calibre of entries was incredibly high, and we have seen exceptional dishes created and served by chefs across the regional heats. The finalists should be very proud of their achievements so far.

“The national final in October is going to be a fantastic event. It will showcase and celebrate the care catering sector and the exceptional talent of our chefs. Delicious, nutritious food and positive dining experiences are vital to quality care. I truly believe that the kitchen is at the heart of a care home and mealtime experiences really are life quality enhancing, both physically and emotionally. This is why, through events like the Care Chef of the Year competition, the NACC works tirelessly to raise awareness of the amazing, rewarding work and valuable contribution of chefs and caterers in the care sector. I wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

The NACC Care Chef of the Year competition is supported by the main sponsor Unilever Food Solutions and long-standing event sponsor The Worshipful Company of Cooks.