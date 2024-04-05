The Old Pack Horse Reopens

Share Tweet Share Email

Local MP Ruth Cadbury cuts the ribbon on new look pub

Fuller’s has announced the reopening of The Old Pack Horse in Chiswick, London W4, following a tasteful refurbishment. Ruth Cadbury, the pub’s local Member of Parliament, was on hand yesterday [4 April 2024] to join General Manager Jeremy Freeman, cut the ribbon and declare the pub officially open.

The new look pub has kept all the favourite elements of The Old Pack Horse, such as the Thai kitchen, music on Friday and Saturday nights, and monthly Drag Bingo and Comedy. New to the pub’s social calendar is an Open Mic Night on the second Thursday of the month.

On opening the pub, Ruth Cadbury MP said: “I’m delighted to be here today to see the changes that have been made to an iconic Chiswick landmark. A great pub is the beating heart of its community and it’s clear that Jeremy and his team have put together a calendar of events that should appeal to all – whether you want a quiet pint and a Pad Thai or a lively Friday night boogie. I wish the team every success and I look forward to coming back for dinner soon.”

General Manager Jeremy Freeman said: “I am so excited to be reopening The Old Pack Horse. It is a stunning pub by Nowell Parr, who was known as the Fuller’s house architect and was responsible for some amazing Fuller’s pubs in the early 1900s. We have amazing Thai food and a wonderful range of drinks that befits such a grand exterior. My team and I just can’t wait to welcome in the local community.”