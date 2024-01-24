The Real Greek Launches Debut Site In Liverpool

Share Tweet Share Email

On Monday 29th January 2024, The Real Greek will launch a brand-new site in one of Europe’s leading retailers, Liverpool ONE, marking the restaurant group’s arrival to the city.

The opening is The Real Greek’s first launch of 2024, outlining the brand’s ever-growing popularity and continued desire to serve up contemporary Aegean dining experiences across the whole of the UK.

Occupying a 3,900 sq ft unit on Paradise Street, the new 162-cover site offers both indoor and 38 covers of outdoor seating, with plans to offer a delivery service with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat in the coming months. The space will be fitted out in The Real Greek’s signature contemporary style, featuring white and blue accents throughout, and a range of Mediterranean-inspired art and photography.

As the first Greek restaurant in Liverpool ONE, the new site is set to become a popular and convenient destination for local shoppers, residents, and visitors to the area. Liverpool ONE is one of Europe’s leading retail and entertainment destinations boasting over 170 stores, set in the heart of Liverpool City Centre and attracting over 22 million visitors per year.

This will be The Real Greek’s 26th site and following strong demand for authentic Greek cuisine, the group continues to expand its portfolio of restaurants around the country, with future openings already in the pipeline.

Sandro Spahiu, Managing Director at The Real Greek, added: “We have always been keen to expand to Liverpool, as it is renowned for its diverse and high-quality hospitality scene, so securing a home for our new restaurant right in the heart of Liverpool ONE is a hugely exciting announcement for us. We are thrilled to be making our debut in this vibrant city, and can’t wait to introduce our authentic Greek flavours to a brand-new audience.”

Rob Deacon, Asset Management Director at Grosvenor, commented: “The Real Greek is an excellent addition to Liverpool ONE’s diverse selection of F&B operators, offering yet another unique option for our visitors. Along with the fantastic brands to have committed to the destination this year, including Gravity MAX and Flight Club, The Real Greek’s debut is further compelling evidence of the sustained demand for Liverpool ONE among leading operators.”