Fourth Annual Female Bartending Scholarship Launched

Share Tweet Share Email

Mixer and tonic producer Double Dutch, has launched its Female Bartending Scholarship Programme for the fourth consecutive year, as part of its ongoing commitment to foster upcoming female talent in the hospitality industry.

As a company led by women, Joyce and Raissa de Haas, the twin co-founders of Double Dutch, hold a special mission to celebrate women in the drinks and hospitality sector. Despite small progress being made, with women going from making up a mere 5% of CEO positions to just over 6%*, there is still a lot of work needed to overcome gender disparity in the industry. A recent Gender Pay Gap Report by Women in Hospitality, Travel & Leisure and PwC UK also showed a rise from 4.2% to 5.2%**, further cementing the need to create change and tackle underrepresentation in hospitality.

The UK Female Bartender Scholarship Programme is designed to empower aspiring female bartenders and mixologists in the UK. Open to women aged 18 and over, and for those already working in the industry or aspiring to enter bartending, the programme encompasses professional training and personalised mentoring.

The deadline for applications is February 16, 2024, with the final 12 scholars announced on International Women’s Day. Applicants who don’t make it onto the main programme will be invited to wider virtual sessions to benefit from the expertise of the trailblazers. Last year’s Double Dutch mentors included Anna Sebastian, founder of Celebrate Her, an initiative to showcase female bartenders and offer networking opportunities, Laura Willoughby, founder of Club Soda, a global movement committed to help people drink mindfully and live well, and Kelly Harrison, Head of Bars for New World Trading Company, an award winning gin producer.

The scholarship has proven its value and success, leaving a tangible impact on individuals in the industry, with success stories emerging not only across the UK, but also internationally.

Cléa Iqbal secured a position at Salmon Guru in Dubai after completing last year’s programme, commenting: “Being a part of Double Dutch’s Female Bartending Scholarship was career changing. Being in a room of people on a similar journey to myself, looking to find their feet in this industry gave me a community. Hearing from industry experts that all started where we are gave me the push to pursue my dreams. I am now travelling the world and doing what I love, working in amazing bars and spreading the Double Dutch name!”

Another past scholar, Amy Warne, has since secured a position as Head Bar Coach at The Botanist in Lincoln. She commented: “The scholarship gave me a newfound confidence in my abilities as a bartender. Since the scholarship, I’ve grown in both my service and my knowledge within my job role.”

Raissa de Haas, co-founder of Double Dutch commented: “The hospitality industry poses unique challenges for women, especially with the noticeable gender gap in leadership roles. Our Female Bartending Scholarship Programme aims to provide more than just enhancing people’s skills but is a platform designed to really propel women further into their hospitality careers.

For 2024, we’ve increased the number of places on the programme to enable even more women in hospitality to unlock progression. Since launching the programme in 2021, we’ve helped talented women to reach new heights in their careers and we look forward to helping even more fantastic women bartending talent to grow in their professional journey.”

Applications are now open here