The White Horse In Disley Re-Opens With New Business Partners

The White Horse pub in Disley, is re-opening with the arrival of new Business Partners, husband and wife team Geof and Diane. Taking the reins from Robinsons Brewery, the couple bring with them over 50 years of experience between them in hospitality and a passion for delivery exceptional service.

Geof and Diane met in 2007 at The Plough & Flail a popular gastro pub in the heart of affluent Cheshire and both were an instrumental part of its success, Diane as Assistant Manager and Geof as Junior Sous Chef.

Geof will be Head Chef, creating a fresh, seasonal, varied food offering that will delight the taste buds. He said: “Cooking has always been my passion! My speciality is a cracking Sunday Roast, with an exceptional gravy people have literally sat and drank from the jug!!

During furlough, Geof and Diane along with their niece created a business called Roasties Takeaways, serving local residents of Wilmslow and beyond with their takeaway Sunday Roasts during what was a difficult time. It became extremely popular amongst locals, and was very successful. Those customers along with their loyal following from previous employment are excited to visit the White Horse to taste one of his Sunday Roasts again.

Diane will be out front doing what she does best. A highly experienced customer service professional, with a background in aviation and hospitality. She sets extremely high standards for both herself and her team to deliver a complete service journey for the White Horse customers from the ‘first hello’ to ‘thank you and look forward to seeing you again’.