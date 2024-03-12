Thornbridge’s Cricket Inn Has A Top Three Pie In The UK

Share Tweet Share Email

The Cricket Inn, a Thornbridge pub in Sheffield, has won this recognition at the 2024 British Pie Awards.

Every year the British Pie Awards are hosted in Melton Mowbray and the Cricket Inn entered their classic ‘Beef Shin, Potato and Lord Marples Pie’ into this year’s contest. This is a mainstay on the menu at the pub and a favourite with the regulars. Head Chef Oliver Parnell and Sous Chef Neil Shelley attended the awards lunch on Friday 8th March and the pie came in the top three for the whole of the UK in the ‘Pub Pie’ Category.

Co-Founder & CEO Simon Webster, Thornbridge Brewery said: “Our Beef Shin, Potato and Lord Marples Pie is a big favourite at the Cricket Inn and we’re really proud to see it be recognised at the British Pie Awards.”