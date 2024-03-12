Hinckley Pub Receives a £265,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Ashby Tavern on Ashby Road has re-opened following a major investment of £265,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has been completely transformed with brand new furniture – including a new raised seating area and bar – flooring, fixtures and fittings to give the pub brand-new look and fresh décor to appeal to all of the local community. The Ashby Tavern also offers a downstairs garden room which is available for private hire and features a hand-painted flower wall.

Outside, the pub hosts brand new lighting and signage to welcome customers and boasts a spacious, newly renovated garden area that seats up to 200 people. The outdoor space features a summer house with benches, heaters and pontoon lighting and comes complete with garden games such as Jenga, chess and croquet.

For opening night, the Ashby Tavern hosted a prosecco reception and an exclusive performance from musician, Mark Phillips, on Thursday evening at 8pm. The pub also welcomed several other artists to take the stage throughout the rest of the opening weekend.

Operator of The Ashby Tavern, Emma Moore, said:

“Opening night was amazing and I was delighted to welcome all our customers into the Ashby Tavern to show off its new look and all that it has to offer.

So far feedback from our community has been amazing and we can’t wait to see everyone again soon!”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment looks fantastic and the team has worked really hard to ensure it’s absolutely pristine and ready for customers to enjoy.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Emma, every inch of success for the future in making the Ashby Tavern a fantastic hub of the community.”