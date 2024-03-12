Only A Pavement Away Patron Tom Aikens To Host ‘Audience With’ Event This Friday

Share Tweet Share Email

One of the UK’s most acclaimed chef’s, Tom Aikens, is set to headline Arena’s exclusive ‘Audience with…’ event at the stunning 5* Rosewood London, in partnership with industry charity, Only A Pavement Away.

Taking place on the 15th March, the Michelin-starred British chef will headline a special ‘Audience with …’ event for over 150 hospitality and foodservice professionals, sharing the life events that have shaped his phenomenal career. The lunch will raise vital funds for Only A Pavement Away – the industry charity supporting people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans into careers within hospitality.

Following a drinks and canape reception and a mouth-watering three-course lunch, guests will hear from Tom Aikens on his motivations and aspirations in an exclusive interview with The Rosewood’s Executive Chef, Simon Young.

This will be Tom’s first fundraising event for the charity since accepting his recent position as Patron of Only A Pavement Away. One of Tom’s most significant involvements with the charity is his annual Cook and Dine event, at which he prepares a bespoke menu for over 260 industry guests, which in 2023 raised over £43,000 for Only A Pavement Away. Tom’s ongoing support for the charity has been critical in it placing over 450 people into work to date.

Also at the event, Mark Stretton, CEO of Fleet Street, will host a panel discussion with Will Beckett, founder and CEO of Hawksmoor, Janene Pretorius, Head of People and Culture, Wolseley Hospitality Group and Emma McClarkin, CEO, British Beer and Pub Association. This engaging panel will focus on new trends, opportunities and challenges facing the sector over the coming year, the latest situation with regards to staffing challenges and how working with charities such as Only A Pavement Away can help to relieve these challenges.

Tom Aikens said: “It’s such a privilege to be able to host these events and bring together such a supportive, close-knit community, whilst also supporting such an amazing charity. For me, it is a cause that is vital to the industry, and I am eager to promote Only A Pavement Away’s work and raise funds in any way I can. The lunch is going to be fantastic, and all for a good cause to support people out of homelessness.”

To find out more about the event, please visit https://arena.org.uk/event/5414