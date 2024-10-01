CAMRA Warns That UK Brewing Is Under Threat, As Good Beer Guide 2025 Is Published

Share Post Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025 reveals a worrying trend that was also present in the 2024 edition.

Breweries are struggling to keep their doors open, as many that featured in last year’s Guide have now closed. CAMRA has identified a perfect storm of a big tax burden, few viable routes to market and stubbornly high energy bills as drivers behind the number of closures laid bare in the Guide.

High numbers of independent breweries closing has a direct and devastating impact on consumer choice. These breweries are the champions of innovation, quality and choice in the UK beer market, but they struggle to get their beers behind bars due to the stranglehold that global producers and drinks distribution companies have on the market.

One tragic loss this year has been Elland Brewery, they closed their doors mere months after their 1872 Porter was crowned CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain 2023, and the closure of award-winning Nottingham-based Navigation Brewery was a shock to the local community in January of this year. Wychwood Brewery in Oxfordshire and Ringwood Brewery in Hampshire were both closed by Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company in the last year.

Ahead of the Autumn Budget, CAMRA has urged the Chancellor to stick by the Labour manifesto promise on reforming Business Rates in England. The current system unfairly penalises pubs and breweries and makes it harder for all bricks-and-mortar businesses to compete with online shopping. The Campaign has also called for the Chancellor to support independent breweries, consumers and pubs by extending the discount on tax paid on draught beer and cider in pubs compared to the likes of supermarket alcohol.

CAMRA Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said:

“This year’s edition of the Good Beer Guide shows a brewing trade that continues to face huge challenges, but one that beer and pub lovers across the UK are still rallying behind. CAMRA will be lobbying this new Government to show their support for independent breweries, to try and ensure that the Good Beer Guide 2026 is brimming with new establishments.”

The 52nd edition of the Guide is available to buy with two separate covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack. The Guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs and is now on sale.