Two Michelin-Starred Chef Mark Donald Awarded Honorary Vice President Of Master Chefs Of Great Britain

The Master Chefs of Great Britain (MCGB) has announced the appointment of Mark Donald, Executive Chef of Two Michelin starred The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, as an Honorary Vice President in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry.

Currently Executive Chef at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Mark has earned widespread acclaim for his uncompromising commitment to excellence, his celebration of local and sustainable produce, and his creative, boundary-pushing approach to modern Scottish cuisine.

“Mark’s innovation, integrity and leadership make him a true visionary and one of the most exciting and original chefs around,” said George McIvor OBE, Chairman of the Master Chefs of Great Britain. “These qualities combined with his dedication to local, sustainable produce make him a natural fit for this honorary role.”

This appointment reflects the shared values between MCGB and Mark Donald — a deep-rooted belief in excellence, creativity, and the importance of nurturing the next generation of chefs. For over four decades, MCGB has been in the business of giving young chefs the inspiration, training and support they need to forge successful careers in the hospitality industry. A key part of this mission involves exposing them to some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking talent working in kitchens today.

With Mark on board as Honorary Vice President, MCGB is excited to continue this remit with renewed energy, offering young chefs direct insight into the work of a chef who is not only redefining fine dining, but actively shaping the future of the industry.

“I am delighted to recognise Mark Donald with the highest award from the Master Chefs of Great Britain, and I look forward to collaborating with him on a range of exciting culinary initiatives,” said George McIvor, OBE.

“Mark’s ever evolving seasonal menus speak of his never-ending curiosity, love of exceptional produce, personality and innate humour, all unified and supported by award-winning technical expertise.”

“I am truly honoured to have been appointed as an Honorary Vice President by the Master Chefs of Great Britain. It’s a privilege to be recognised by such a respected organisation that champions excellence and supports the education of upcoming British chefs. I look forward to working with MCGB, supporting and celebrating the incredible talent within our industry” Mark Donald, Executive Chef.