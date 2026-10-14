UK Pubs Return To Growth As September Draught Volumes Rise 1.3%

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The UK on-trade returned to growth in September, with draught beer and cider volumes increasing 1.3% year-on-year, according to the latest Market Watch data from The Oxford Partnership and Vianet.

Following a softer August, average rate of sale increased 3.0% compared with September 2025, providing an encouraging start to autumn trading as pubs and bars benefited from warmer weather and the return of regular sporting and social occasions.

Consumer engagement also continued to strengthen. Average occupancy reached 66.1%, up 4.2 percentage points year-on-year, while dwell time increased by 12 minutes to 154 minutes. Despite the number of operating venues falling slightly to 99,297, consumers were spending longer in pubs and bars.

Importantly, growth was recorded across every location type. Suburban venues led with a 3.2% increase in rate of sale, followed by Rural (+2.7%), City (+2.3%) and London (+2.0%). This broad-based improvement contrasts with August, when only City and London locations avoided decline.

September’s unusually warm weather, alongside the Premier League, the return of Champions League football and university Freshers’ Week, provided a favourable backdrop for trading.

Consumer spending also remained ahead of last year, with average spend per head rising 3.5% to £26.97. Food continued to drive growth, increasing 5.0% to £32.54 per head, compared with a more modest 1.5% increase in drink spend to £21.12.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, commented:

“September’s performance is particularly encouraging because we’re now seeing growth in draught volumes alongside the higher occupancy, longer visits and increased consumer spending that have characterised much of this year.

What’s especially positive is that growth is no longer confined to particular locations or major sporting occasions. Every location type recorded an improvement, suggesting that underlying demand is strengthening as we move into the final quarter.

The challenge for operators and suppliers will be to maintain this momentum as temperatures fall and trading becomes more dependent on indoor occasions and the festive calendar.”

Longer-term category performance also showed signs of improvement. Stout (+5.9%) and Cider (+5.8%) remain the strongest performers on a Moving Annual Total basis, followed by World Lager (+4.8%). Encouragingly, Craft returned to positive territory at +0.7% following a prolonged period of decline.

While traditional categories including Core Lager (-3.9%) and Ale (-3.6%) remain under pressure, total-market rate of sale is now 0.4% ahead on a Moving Annual Total basis, suggesting that the market is gradually moving beyond stabilisation.

<em>Source: The Oxford Partnership Market Watch September 2026 </em>