Weather Warms Up Drinks Sales To Continue Strong Spring

On Premise venues and suppliers have generated solid growth in drinks sales in March thanks to brighter weather, the Six Nations and St Patrick’s Day.

CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows averaged drinks sales in managed venues in the week to 15 March were up by 2% from the same period in 2024. There was even stronger growth of 5% in the following seven days to 22 March.

After a tough start to the year for the On Premise, drinks sales have now been ahead of last year’s levels for four weeks in a row, after increases of 4% and 8% in the previous fortnight.

Peak growth days in the second half of this month have included Saturday 15 March, when the final round of Six Nations rugby matches lifted drinks sales 5% ahead of the same day in 2024. This day also benefited from the run-up to St Patrick’s Day—and the day itself (Monday 17 March) saw sales rocket by 27%.

This period was also boosted by a burst of sunshine in many parts of Britain. Temperatures reached the early 20s on Thursday 20 March, and sales jumped 21% year-on-year that day as consumers came out to beer gardens and terraces. There was more good growth of 5% on each of the sunny days of Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 March.

The Daily Drinks Tracker shows the weather, rugby and St Patrick’s Day delivered a very good fortnight for Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories. Beer sales were ahead by 6% and 8% in the weeks to 15 and 22 March respectively. Cider (up 11% and 14%) had an even better period.

Other drinks categories were more muted. Wine (down 3% and up 1%) and soft drinks (down 4% and up 4%) came out of the fortnight broadly level. Spirits (down 6% and down 4%) were again negative, though St Patrick’s Day meant losses were lower than in most previous weeks.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“Good weather, live sport and big occasions like St Patrick’s Day are always a powerful combination for pubs, bars and suppliers. These numbers are very encouraging signs for the Spring and Summer, and Mother’s Day, Easter and two May Bank Holidays give the On Premise a lot to look forward to—especially if the sun shines. Nevertheless, many consumers remain affected by rising costs, and the Chancellor’s Spring Statement this week has done nothing to mitigate the extra costs that are looming for businesses in April. Venues and suppliers will need to be at the top of their game to sustain growth in the weeks ahead.”