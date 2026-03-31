Weight Loss Medications Linked to Reduction in Both Food and Alcohol Consumption

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New research from insight consultancy KAM, in partnership with UK charity Drinkaware, reveals a 29% reduction in how often users of GLP-1 drugs consume alcohol, signalling a significant shift in drinking behaviour across the UK.

The new report, Drinking Differently: GLP-1 and Alcohol, shows that GLP-1 use is already having a measurable impact on alcohol consumption. After starting GLP 1 medication, average drinking frequency drops from 3.1 to 2.2 days per week (a 29% reduction) while average alcohol consumption falls from 4.3 to 3.6 units per week, representing a 16% decrease in overall alcohol intake. Alongside this was a 22% drop in weekly spend on alcohol for home consumption and a 30% decrease in typical spend per trip on alcohol in the on-trade.

Research from KAM suggests as much as 7% to 10% of UK adults are taking these drugs (up to 5.5 million people), with only around half (52%) obtaining them through NHS prescription.

The research suggests that for many users, this is not simply a case of choosing to drink less, but that the GLP-1 medications are affecting how they experience alcohol.

More than a third (34%) report a reduced craving for alcohol while taking the medication, while 22% say they feel the effects of alcohol more quickly and 18% experience discomfort such as nausea when drinking.

This is translating into what KAM describes as “effortless moderation” for users. Around 26% of users say drinking less happens naturally, without much thought, although a further 45% say they consciously manage how much they drink.

Annabelle Bonus, Director of Research, Impact and Strategy and Drinkaware, said: “This report adds to our growing evidence of a shift towards moderation in the UK, as drinking behaviours continue to evolve alongside the rise of GLP-1 medications. Drinkaware is uniquely placed to monitor these trends and respond to emerging insights. We will continue to provide clear, evidence-based information and advice to everyone – whether they are using GLP-1 medications or not – helping people better understand their drinking and supporting moderation as a cultural norm across the UK.”

Despite these shifts, the report makes clear that this is not the end of social drinking or hospitality occasions for most GLP-1 users.

A significant 71% of GLP-1 users say alcohol is central to their enjoyment of social occasions, highlighting that drinking alcohol continues to play an important role in how most users socialise. The research suggests that drinking occasions are evolving, not disappearing. GLP-1 users report changes in the types of drinks they choose, with growing interest in lower-ABV options, smaller serves and alcohol-free alternatives.

Creamier, richer and more carbonated drinks are less appealing for some users. At the same time, many are trading quantity for quality, creating an opportunity for premiumisation.

KAM Insight said the results highlight a significant shift in consumer behaviour, but one that presents as much opportunity as challenge for the sector.

Commenting, KAM partner Katie Jenkins said: “The data shows that while many GLP-1 users are drinking less, they are not withdrawing from social occasions. Instead, they are redefining how those occasions look, from drink choice to spend to frequency. For hospitality operators, this points to the need to adapt to a future where moderation is more common, mixed drinking groups are the norm, and quality, flexibility and inclusivity become increasingly important.”

One of the most significant findings from the research is the extent to which GLP-1 use is influencing wider social groups.

Almost half (46%) of UK adults who have never used the drug say they know someone who has used GLP-1 medication. Among these, 30% say they drink less alcohol when socialising with them, while 20% say they are socialising in different ways when with users, such as opting for coffee or more food-led occasions.

Around 16% of non-users say they are more likely to choose no- or low-alcohol drinks when socialising with someone on GLP-1 medication, highlighting the role of low and no options in supporting moderation within social occasions.

Notably, 10% of non-users say this influence extends beyond shared occasions, affecting how much they drink even when they are not with that person.

The report suggests that the impact of GLP-1 medications is likely to be significantly larger than the number of users alone, as behaviour shifts ripple through friendship groups, households and social networks.