West Midlands Based Multiple Operator Takes On Third Star Lease With Eyes On Fourth

Stourbridge based multiple operator, pub@group Ltd., has taken on its third Star pub in five years, The Hare & Hounds, Halesowen, with plans to take on a fourth Star pub in the next 12 months.

The pub company run by Craig Dedicoat, is undertaking a joint £120,000 revamp of The Hare & Hounds with Star Pubs & Bars to bring it up to date and in line with the standard of its other pubs, The Railway in Lye and New Inn in Stourbridge. All are family and dog friendly community locals with a focus on sport, live entertainment and street style casual food.

Says Craig: “We create quality community pubs but with a difference. Rather than fish and chips or pie and mash, all our pubs offer premium quality street food. Each pub has a speciality – The Railway at Lye beefburgers from The Hangry Moose; at The New Inn rotating street food stalls in the garden; and at The Hare & Hounds it will be chicken-based street food from The Hangry Moose. Rather than just a Sunday lunch, we put on a DJ and karaoke from 14.30 to 19.30. It’s proved popular with customers so we will be doing it at the Hare & Hounds too.”

Following a £270,00k refurbishment of The Hare & Hounds in 2018, the latest investment will be spent on a top to toe internal and external redecoration including new furniture inside and out. Subject to receiving the necessary consents, pub@group Ltd. intends to extend the terrace to create a fantastic outdoor drinking and dining area, much like its other pubs.

Says Thomas Timmons, Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager: “I couldn’t be more delighted that someone of Craig’s calibre has taken on the Hare & Hounds. He has proven record in the area of turning around pubs and delivering what customers want.

“Star Pubs & Bars is also delighted to be investing again in Halesowen, having undertaken a refurbishment of the Hunting Tree last September. This latest refurbishment takes The Hare & Hounds to the next level and keeps the offer fresh.”