Wetherspoon To Open Its First Pub At A Holiday Park

Share Tweet Share Email

Wetherspoon is opening its first pub at a holiday park on Friday 8 March.

The Five Stones is opening at Haven’s Primrose Valley holiday park in Filey, North Yorkshire.

Haven is the first and only UK operator to enter into a commercial partnership with Wetherspoon.

Wetherspoon has spent £1.1 million developing the pub, which will be managed by Andy Milner.

He said: “We’re really excited to start the season by opening the doors of our brand-new pub to our owners and holidaymakers.”

Wetherspoon commercial director, Michael Barron, added: “We are delighted to be opening at Primrose Valley holiday park.

“We are confident that owners and holidaymakers will welcome the pub and that it will be a great addition for the park.”